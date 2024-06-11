Revolution II Sign Defender Damario McIntosh

June 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II have signed defender Damario McIntosh to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2024 season.

A Revolution Academy product, McIntosh has signed his first professional contract. The 16-year-old defender, who also features for New England's U-17 team, previously signed an amateur agreement with Revolution II in March, ahead of the 2024 season. McIntosh joined the Revolution Academy in 2023 and proceeded to score two goals along with one assist in the fall season. The outside back made his professional debut in Revolution II's season opener on March 24 and has made nine starts over 11 total appearances. McIntosh leads all Revolution Academy products with 853 minutes played in the MLS NEXT Pro season.

"Damario is a promising talent that is very deserving of the opportunity to take the next step in our pro pathway by signing with our second team," Technical Director Remi Roy stated. "Damario's future is incredibly bright and we're proud to work alongside him as he continues his development here in New England."

McIntosh is the 12th Revolution Academy player to sign his first professional contract with Revolution II, joining Esmir Bajraktarević, Noel Buck, Brandonn Bueno, Olger Escobar, Malcolm Fry, Hikaru Fujiwara, Peyton Miller, Colby Quiñones, Dennis Ramirez, Meny Silva, and Max Weinstein. To date, 35 MLS NEXT players have made their professional debuts with New England's second team since the program's inaugural season in 2020.

Revolution II continues the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season this Friday, hosting New York Red Bulls II at Ouellette Stadium in New Hampshire. The 7 p.m. ET kickoff streams live on MLSNEXTPro.com with Philip Galati on the call.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II signed defender Damario McIntosh to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2024 season on June 11, 2024.

DAMARIO MCINTOSH

Pronunciation: DUH-mar-EE-oh MAK-en-tosh

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 180

Hometown: Newark, Calif.

Date of Birth: 08/17/2007 (16)

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on June 11, 2024.

