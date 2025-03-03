Tacoma Defiance Signs Midfielders Peter Kingston and Charlie Gaffney

March 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielders Peter Kingston and Charlie Gaffney to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. Kingston joins Defiance after playing collegiately for Seattle University and the University of Washington, while Gaffney signs with Sounders FC's MLSNP side following four years at the University of Pennsylvania. Kingston and Gaffney also played for local USL League Two club Ballard FC, winning the national championship in 2023 and are both Sounders FC Academy products.

"We are excited to welcome Peter and Charlie to Tacoma Defiance," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "We are very familiar with both players from their time in our Academy and are excited to welcome them back to the club after successful careers both collegiately and with Ballard FC. We are confident their unique skillset coupled with their high level of play will provide a boost to our already talented roster."

Kingston, 23, joins Tacoma after three years with Seattle University and two years with Washington. As a fifth-year senior in 2024, he appeared in 21 matches (19 starts) for the Huskies, scoring six goals and adding five assists. In 2023, Kingston recorded two goals and five assists while appearing in 18 matches (17 starts) for Washington. The Kirkland, Washington native appeared in 45 matches (38 starts) for Seattle U from 2020-2022, scoring two goals and adding five assists while helping the Redhawks win the 2021 Western Athletic Conference Tournament title, with Kingston being named MVP of the match.

"I'm thrilled to have both Peter and Charlie signed to Tacoma Defiance," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Hervé Diese. "Both are highly accomplished players during their time in our academy and in college, and I'm excited to see how we can use their skills to better our team."

Gaffney, 21, signs with Tacoma after a four-year career at Penn, appearing in 62 matches (33 starts) over his time with the Quakers. The midfielder appeared in 15 matches (six starts) in 2024, scoring one goal while adding three assists, tallying all his helpers in a match against Temple (September 6, 2024). Over his entire collegiate career, Gaffney recorded three goals and 13 assists, including seven assists during his 2022 sophomore season.

Both players also spent time with Seattle's local USL League Two team, Ballard FC. Kingston made 50 appearances (45 starts), scoring 10 goals and adding 22 assists while Gaffney made 42 appearances (31 starts) for Ballard, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists, both from 2022-2024. Kingston and Gaffney were on the 2023 USL League Two championship team and won the Northwest Division in 2023 and 2024.

The two players are also products of Sounders FC Academy, with Kingston joining in 2014 and Gaffney joining in 2017. Kingston was on the U-17 side that won the 2018 Generation adidas Cup in the Premier Division, the 2017-2018 USDDA Championship and 2016 Youdan Trophy.

Defiance opens its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Quarterfinals against Ventura County FC on March 7 at California Lutheran Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV). Tacoma finished the 2024 regular season fourth in the Western Conference with 46 points (13-10-5) before falling to eventual MLSNP Cup Champion North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs midfielders Peter Kingston and Charlie Gaffney to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on March 3, 2025.

Full Name: Peter Kingston

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 153

Hometown: Kirkland, WA

Date of Birth: July 14, 2001 in Tukwila, WA

Nationality: USA

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on March 3, 2025

Full Name: Charlie Gaffney

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 150

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Date of Birth: July 29, 2003 in Seattle, WA

Nationality: USA

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on March 3, 2025

