Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Forward Mamadou Billo Diop to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

March 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed forward Mamadou Billo Diop to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, the club announced today.

"Billo is an exciting young player who brings both energy and quality in the final third," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "He has the ability to threaten the opponent's line with good movement and we believe he is a player that will consistently finish plays. He is very capable of bringing others into the game and doesn't shy away from work against the ball. We can't wait to get him going."

Diop, 18, will join the club on his first-ever professional contract after spending the past few years with youth side DME Academy in Daytona, Florida. The striker was born and raised in Boune, Dakar, Senegal, and played a majority of his youth career with Sahel Atlantic Football Club.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign forward Mamadou Billo Diop to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 3, 2025.

Mamadou Billo Diop

Pronunciation: Mah-mah-doo Bee-loh Jee-opp

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175 lbs

Birthdate: September 14, 2006

Birthplace: Boune, Dakar, Senegal

Nationality: Senegal

