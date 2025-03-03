FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Ecuadorian Defender Yorkaeff Caicedo

March 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have signed defender Yorkaeff Caicedo (your-KAI-eff KAI-say-doe) to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Caicedo, 18, joins the Orange and Blue after spending the 2024 season with Club Deportivo Cuenca (C.D. Cuenca) of the Ecuadorian Serie A, the top flight professional league of Ecuador. Caicedo made four league appearances for the club, and one appearance in the 2024 Copa Sudamericana.

Prior to joining C.D. Cuenca, Caicedo featured for Ecuadorian Serie B side Vinotinto FC where he made 14 starts in 26 appearances and helped the club finish third in the final standings in 2023, just three points off earning promotion. Caicedo scored one goal from the backline and played over 1,500 minutes.

Caicedo was part of FCC 2's preseason training group in Clearwater, Florida, and appeared in preseason matches against New England Revolution II, Lexington SC and Louisville City FC. The wing back also scored in the club's final preseason test against Indy Eleven on Sunday.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 sign Yorkaeff Caicedo to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 3, 2025.

YORKAEFF CAICEDO

Position: Defender

Hometown: Guayaquil, Ecuador

Birthdate: May 3, 2006 (18)

Previous Club: C.D. Cuenca

