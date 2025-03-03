Huntsville City Football Club to Debut Marshall's Cosmic Kids Club Presented by DICKS's Sporting Goods

March 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the launch of Marshall the Cosmic GOAT's Cosmic Kids Club presented by DICK's Sporting Goods. The Kids Club will give young fans of the Boys in Blue a unique opportunity to support their favorite team.

"We are excited to celebrate the youngest fans of the Boys in Blue with Marshall the Cosmic GOAT's Cosmic Kids Club presented by DICK's Sporting Goods," said Marissa Schirmer, Huntsville City FC Manager of Fan and Community Engagement. "The new club will give kids a chance to get closer to their favorite soccer team, and we are delighted to present them an opportunity to become even bigger fans of HCFC."

As a member of Marshall the Cosmic GOAT's Cosmic Kids Club, young fans will get several benefits, including:

Merchandise package

An opportunity to be selected as Marshall's Cosmic Kid of the Match

One free general admission ticket to Marshall's Kids Night match on Saturday, May 17 vs. Chattanooga FC

Participation in penalty kicks against Marshall after select matches

Free Supernova Shoutouts on the Wicks Family Field video board for members' birthdays

Emails from Marshall

To become a member of Marshall the Cosmic GOAT's Cosmic Kids Club presented by DICK's Sporting Goods, families can visit Marshall the Cosmic GOAT's webpage. Memberships for the Cosmic Kids Club are season-long and will expire Dec. 1, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.