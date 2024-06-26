Tacoma Defiance Hosts Real Monarchs Wednesday Night at Starfire Stadium

June 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (5-7-1, 17 points) hosts Real Monarchs (4-7-1, 14 points) on Wednesday, June 26 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

Tacoma is coming off a 2-1 loss at The Town FC on June 11. Despite a late goal from Antino Lopez for his first of the season, Tacoma couldn't find an equalizer and left PayPal Park empty-handed. Following the result, Defiance sits in fifth place in the Pacific Division, one point behind The Town FC.

This is the first contest of the year between the two clubs, with Tacoma winning all three of the fixtures last year.

Defiance captain Faysal Bettache leads Tacoma with six goals this season, tied for eighth in MLS NEXT Pro.

Following Wednesday's match, Tacoma faces a quick turnaround as it hosts Timbers2 on Sunday, June 30 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Josh Eastern

