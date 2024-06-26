Philadelphia Union II Fall to New York Red Bulls II, 4-1

June 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced off against New York Red Bulls II at Subaru Park on Wednesday night, falling 4-1. With the loss, the Union remain in first place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points. In the first half, Red Bulls II opened up the scoring in the fifth minute with a goal by Frank Ssebufu. New York doubled their lead in the 29th minute. Red Bulls II scored two goals to start the second half. In the 84th minute, forward Eddy Davis scored his sixth MLS NEXT Pro goal of the season.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to York Lions Stadium to face Toronto FC II on Sunday, June 30 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (1) - New York Red Bulls II (4)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

REF: Drew Klemp

AR1: Andrew Charron

AR2: Jessica Carnevale

4TH: Gary Gutierrez

Weather: 93 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

NYRB - Frank Ssebufu (Dembele) 5'

NYRB - Carlos Rojas (OG) 29'

NYRB - Malick Dembele (Ofori) 64'

NYRB - Rafael Mosquera (PK) 73'

PHI - Edward Davis (Westfield) 84'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY1

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 41'

NYRB - Bento Estrela (caution) 45'+2

NYRB - Aidan Stokes (caution) 51'

PHI - Holden Trent (caution) 72'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Holden Trent, Francis Westfield, Carlos Rojas (Kyle Tucker 68'), Gavin Wetzel, Giovanny Sequera (Alex Perez 68'), Nicholas Pariano (Sanders Ngabo 45'), Jamir Berdecio, Randy Meneses, Cavan Sullivan, Edward Davis, Sal Olivas (Leandro Soria 45').

Substitutes not used: John Andrus, Mike Sheridan, Ryan Zellefrow.

New York Red Bulls II: Aidan Stokes, Curtis Ofori, Aidan O'Connor (Jair Collahuazo 88'), Juan Esteban Gutierrez, Copeland Berkley (Juan Mina 60'), Rafael Mosquera (Aiden Jarvis 74'), Bento Estrela (Adri Mehmeti 60'), Steven Sserwadda, Malick Dembele, Tanner Rosborough (Matthew Dos Santos 88'), Frank Ssebufu.

Substitutes not used: Davi Alexandre, Dallas Odle, Alan Rutkowski.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Holden Trent made his first appearance of the 2024 season along with his first start.

Forward Edward Davis scored his sixth MLSNEXT Pro goal this season.

Defender Francis Westfield recorded his fourth assist of the MLSNEXT Pro season.

