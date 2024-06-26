Toronto FC II (2) - Inter Miami CF II (1) Postgame Summary

June 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







TORONTO FC II (2) - INTER MIAMI CF II (1) POSTGAME SUMMARY

SCORING SUMMARY

MIA - Ryan Carmichael 11' (Alejandro Flores De La Paz)

TOR - Israel Boatwright 49' (own goal)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 52' (Lucas Olguin)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIA - Israel Boatwright 29' (caution)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 61' (caution)

TOR - Charlie Staniland 79' (caution)

TOR - Theo Rigopoulos 85' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 5-5-2 17 points

Inter Miami CF II 5-6-3 18 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo, Tristan Pusztahegyi (Markus Cimermancic 68'); Mark Fisher (C), Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin, Nathaniel Edwards; Hassan Ayari (Andrei Dumitru 90'), Matthew Catavolo (Theo Rigopoulos 77'), Dékwon Barrow (Luca Accettola 77')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Noah De Blasis, Richard Chukwu, Kristjan Fortier, Joses Chukwu

INTER MIAMI CF II - Owen Finnerty; Israel Boatwright (C) (Alejo Ristano Castro 69'), Tyler Hall, Santiago Garcia (Santiago Morales 74'), Samuel Basabe; Ricardo Montenegro, Tye Barton, Jose Casas de Abadal; Alejandro Flores De La Paz, Ryan Carmichael, Cohen Yuval (Bryan Destin 69')

Substitutes Not Used: Brett Kaminski, Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti, Cesar Abadia-Reda, Joseph Convers, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida

MEDIA NOTES

Nathaniel Edwards scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the fourth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Lucas Olguin recorded his first assist of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season for TFC II.

Matthew Catavolo started his first match and Luca Accettola made his first appearance of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season for the Young Reds.

Toronto FC II recorded their first come-from-behind victory of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season and the club's first since beating New York Red Bulls II by a score of 2-1 at MSU Soccer Park on August 9, 2023.

o The result also marked TFC II's first come-from-behind MLS NEXT Pro regular season home victory since the club beat Inter Miami CF II by a score of 6-1 at York Lions Stadium on July 21, 2023.

