Inter Miami CF II Falls against Toronto FC II at Yorks Lions Stadium

June 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II fell 1-2 this Wednesday evening in the team's away fixture against Toronto FC II at Yorks Lions Stadium.

The loss featured the fourth goal of the season for forward Ryan Carmichael.

The Herons' starting XI featured Owen Finnerty in goal; Captain Tyler Hall, Santiago Garcia, Samuel Basabe and Israel Boatwright made up the back four; Pep Casas, Tye Barton, and Ricardo Montenegro in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael, Alejandro Flores De La Paz, and Cohen Yuval led the team's attack.

The Herons played a physical first half in midfield, taking charge in the press resulting in opening chances. The visitors opened the match with an early goal in the 10th minute when Carmichael finding the back of the net for a 0-1 lead. The forward tallied his fourth goal this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, tied for the most on the team.

A tight second half saw both sides attempt to establish control of the contest, with the hosts equalizing the match in the 49rd minute. Then, in the 53rd the hosts extended their lead, seeing 2-1 on the scoreboard.

The 2-1 scoreline held in favor of the hosts through the final whistle.

Up next, Inter Miami II will be back with more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team returns home to host Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, June 30 at Chase Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.

