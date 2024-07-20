Tacoma Defiance Draws 4-4 with LAFC2 in Eight-Goal Thriller Saturday at Lumen Field
July 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (9-7-2, 30 points) drew 4-4 with LAFC2 (8-5-4, 30 points) on Saturday afternoon on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, with LAFC2 winning the ensuing shootout. Dylan Teves, Georgi Minoungou, Gio Miglietti and Elias Katsaros all scored for Tacoma, with Katsaros bagging the stoppage-time equalizer to secure a late point. The result extends Tacoma's unbeaten run to five matches (4gp-0-1) as it stays in third place in the Pacific Division. Defiance now has over a week off before hosting Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday, August 4 at Starfire Stadium (12:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 4 (4) - LAFC2 4 (5)
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: William Hale
Assistants: Matthew Schwartz, Baboucarr Jallow
Fourth official: Aidan Velasco
Weather: 79 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
LAFC - Tamir Ratovitz (Adrian Wibowo) 26'
TAC - Dylan Teves (Chris Aquino) 33'
TAC - Georgi Minoungou (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi) 36'
LAFC - Eddy Berumen 45+2'
LAFC - Adrian Wibowo (Nick Sullivan) 49'
LAFC - Christopher Jaime (Nick Sullivan) 65'
TAC - Gio Miglietti (Yu Tsukanome) 69'
TAC - Elias Katsaros (Travian Sousa) 90+3'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
LAFC - Christian Diaz (ejection) 39'
TAC - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 55'
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
LAFC - Javier Hernandez (scored)
TAC - Yu Tsukanome (scored)
LAFC - Adrian Wibowo (scored)
TAC - Antino Lopez (saved)
LAFC - Jude Terry (scored)
TAC - Travian Sousa (scored)
LAFC - Shakir Nixon (scored)
TAC - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (scored)
LAFC - Bajung Darobe (scored)
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Blake Bowen, Antino Lopez - captain, Nathan (Elias Katsaros 62'), Travian Sousa; Sota Kitahara, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Chris Aquino (Yu Tsukanome 62'), Snyder Brunell (Georgi Minoungou 29'), Dylan Teves (Sebastian Gomez 73'); Osaze De Rosario (Gio Miglietti 62')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Burke Fahling, Gallatin Sandes, Etienne Veillard
Total shots: 17
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 13
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 11
Saves: 4
LAFC2 - David Ochoa; Shakir Nixon, Adrian Sanders (Bajung Darobe 90+3'), Christian Diaz, Eddy Berumen; Tamir Ratoviz (Jude Terry 61'), Diego Rosales - captain, Christopher Jaime; Adrian Wibowo, Nick Sullivan (Emir Ponciano 81'), Luis Müller (Javier Hernandez 46')
Substitutes not used: Aaron Meono, Adrian Aguilar, Charlie Rosenthal
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 9
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 3
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance defender Gio Miglietti vs. LAFC2
