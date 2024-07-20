Revolution II Visit Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday

July 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - New England Revolution II (4-11-2; 16 pts.) are hitting the road for a weekend contest, taking on Chicago Fire FC II (7-4-6; 32 pts.) on Sunday evening. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET from SeatGeek Stadium with Justin Gallanty calling the action on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

New England enters its second regular season clash against Chicago Fire FC II this weekend, after suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Huntsville City FC on July 10. Despite the visitors opening the scoring in the 33rd minute, Revolution II captain Patrick Leal pulled one back to equalize. Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, was the lone scorer of the Matchweek 18 contest, netting his fourth goal of the season. Leal, who has scored in two straight games while reaching the scoresheet in four of the last six contests, converted on Academy product Eric Klein's assist.

Last week's match featured the return of forward Liam Butts, who continues to work his way back to full strength from injury. Butts and midfielder/defender Joshua Bolma both recorded three shots for New England, while Klein and forward Alex Monis, led the attacking efforts with four shots each. Midfielder Gevork Diarbian continues to pace Revolution II with a team-best 18 shots on target this season, tied for ninth-most in MLS NEXT Pro. Diarbian and Leal have appeared in every match for New England this season.

New England's defense was bolstered by goalkeeper JD Gunn, who recorded four saves in last week's match. Gunn, who has started six consecutive games, was protected by a backline including MLS NEXT All-Star Damario McIntosh and Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi on the outside positions, with Tiago Suarez and Giovanni Calderon in the center back slots. Calderon, a North Haven, Conn. native, has logged consecutive 90-minute performances since joining the team on July 3.

Revolution II own a 2-1-2 record in the all-time series against Chicago Fire FC II. The rivals last competed on May 4 at Gillette Stadium, with Monis recording a brace against his former team and Marcos Dias scoring the game-winner to collect the 3-2 victory. Chicago is coming off a 2-0 loss to New York City FC II last weekend.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST CHICAGO FIRE FC II

Revolution II maintaining their position among league leaders in corner kicks (2nd- 100).

M Gevork Diarbian holding his position as a league leader in in shots (10th- 38) and shots on target (T9th- 18).

M Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, remaining among league leaders in key passes (T9th- 32).

Leal adding to his two straight goal-scoring performances. The midfielder has reached the scoresheet in four of his last six games with three goals and one assist.

D Giovanni Calderon potentially featuring in the Starting XI for the third consecutive match since joining Revolution II on July 3. The North Haven, Conn. native has posted consecutive full 90-minute performances.

M Gevork Diarbian and M Patrick Leal continuing to appear in every match for Revolution II this season. Diarbian and Leal both own four assists.

M Olger Escobar, an Academy product from Malden, Mass., potentially making his fifth consecutive start.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #18

New England Revolution II vs. Chicago Fire FC II

Sunday, July 21, 2024

5:00 p.m. ET

SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

Justin Gallanty

