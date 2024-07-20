NYRB II Welcomes Orlando City B to MSU Soccer Park on Sunday, July 21

July 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (7-7-3, 26 pts.) welcomes Orlando City B (4-5-7, 23 pts.) to MSU Soccer Park on the campus of Montclair State University on Sunday, July 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York is coming off a 6-2 win over Atlanta United 2 and extended their home record against Atlanta United 2 to 5-0-0. It was the fifth time in franchise history that Red Bulls II have scored six-plus goals in a single match and the first time since September 9, 2020. New York have won two of their last three MLS NEXT Pro matches. Forward Julian Hall scored his first-career multi-goal match and was named Player of the Matchweek 17.

New York City FC II come into the match on a three-match unbeaten streak after tying New England Revolution, 3-3, on Sunday, May 26. Red Bulls II defeated NYCFC II in the first MLS NEXT Pro meeting of the season between the two teams, with a 1-0 victory at Belson Stadium on April 10. In the all-time series, NYCFC II leads with a 3-2-0 mark across all competitions.

Midfielder Malick Dembele registered his fourth assist in his last five MLS NEXT Pro matches, and now has five goal contributions in his last six appearances. Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule, who ranks tied for third in franchise history in goals scored, has scored three goals in three career appearances against Orlando City B.

Following Sunday's match, Red Bulls II head north to Canada to face off against Toronto FC B on Sunday, July 28 at York Lions Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

