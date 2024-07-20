MATCHDAY: Timbers2 Head to SoCal for Showdown with Ventura County

July 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Chasing an MLS NEXT Pro playoff position, Timbers2 heads to SoCal on Sunday to take on Ventura County FC; kickoff is 7 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the match live on YouTube.

Timbers2 joins the first team in Southern California this weekend as they visit Ventura County FC on Sunday; kickoff is 7 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the match live on MLSNEXTpro.com or YouTube.

How To Watch

Watch Sunday's match for free on YouTube.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (4-6-7, 21pts) got back on track last weekend, earning a comeback draw against Real Monarchs at Providence Park. The team enters the weekend in ninth place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference, just three points back of a playoff position. Forward Josh Penn leads the team in both goals (5) and assists (4) on the season.

Ventura County (6-4-7, 32pts) sits in third in the West, but is winless in its last six matches, including a 3-3 draw with Timbers2 at Providence Park on June 9. Ventura County has been tough at home, with a record of 5-1-2.

Matchcenter

Sign up now to get 50% off MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

See all Timbers matches from your TV, tablet, phone or computer. No blackouts.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.