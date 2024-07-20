MATCHDAY: Timbers2 Head to SoCal for Showdown with Ventura County
July 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Chasing an MLS NEXT Pro playoff position, Timbers2 heads to SoCal on Sunday to take on Ventura County FC; kickoff is 7 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the match live on YouTube.
How To Watch
Watch Sunday's match for free on YouTube.
The Storyline
Timbers2 (4-6-7, 21pts) got back on track last weekend, earning a comeback draw against Real Monarchs at Providence Park. The team enters the weekend in ninth place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference, just three points back of a playoff position. Forward Josh Penn leads the team in both goals (5) and assists (4) on the season.
Ventura County (6-4-7, 32pts) sits in third in the West, but is winless in its last six matches, including a 3-3 draw with Timbers2 at Providence Park on June 9. Ventura County has been tough at home, with a record of 5-1-2.
Matchcenter
