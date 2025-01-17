New York Red Bulls II Sign Red Bulls Academy Goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk to an MLS NEXT Pro Contract

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II have signed Red Bulls Academy goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2025 season, the club announced today. Szewczyk will join the first team on an MLS contract as a homegrown starting in 2026 through the 2029 MLS season.

"We are happy to have Tobi (Szewczyk) join the team," says Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya "He is a talented young goalkeeper who has excelled at the academy level. We look forward to having him as a part of the team and assist his transition to the professional level."

Szewczyk is a product of the Red Bulls Academy. He joined the organization in 2020 and was a member of the 2023 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup championship winning team.

On the international stage, the goalkeeper has represented the United States, making four appearances with the U-15 National Team, and one with the U-16 National Team. He made his Youth National Team debut on December 2, 2023, in a 4-2 win over Italy U-15. He most recently appeared for the U-16 National Team on November 18, 2024, in a matchup against Mexico U-16. The goalkeeper earned his first career Youth National Team clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Croatia U-15 on May 15, 2024.

Szewczyk received a call up to the Poland U-16 National Team on December 19, 2024. He joined the group in Turkey for training from January 10 to January 18, 2025.

The academy product has had two training stints with RB Leipzig, most recently traveling with Tanner Rosborough, Adri Mehmeti and Paul Sokoloff in November 2024.

