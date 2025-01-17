Chicago Fire FC II Acquires Midfielder Sam Williams

January 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has acquired midfielder Sam Williams. Williams' contract will run through 2025 with a Club option for 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're focused on developing talented players and professionals who embody the values of the Club," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Gregg Broughton. "Sam is a great fit for the culture we're building, and his versatility and previous playing experience make him an ideal addition to our squad. We're excited to help him take the next step in his career with us."

Williams, 19, began his career with the New York Red Bulls Academy, becoming the first Academy graduate to reach 2,000 minutes for New York Red Bulls II during the 2022 USL Championship regular season. The New Jersey native then joined the University of North Carolina Men's Soccer program and was named to the 2022 All-ACC Freshman and All-ACC Academic Teams.

"We have been tracking Sam since his first season in college and have been impressed with his growth both on and off the field," said Chicago Fire FC General Manager Alex Boler. "He's at a very good age, with the potential to be a highly successful player in our environment. He is a hard-working, versatile player, and we think being in a professional environment year-round will help his trajectory right away."

The midfielder earned a call-up to the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team January training camp in 2023, one of only two players who competed in college soccer at the time. He followed up his call-up with a successful sophomore season for North Carolina, starting in all of the Tar Heels' 22 contests on their way to an NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals appearance.

Name: Sam Williams

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 162 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 18, 2005

Hometown: Tenafly, N.J.

Birthplace: Tenafly, N.J.

Citizenship: United States of America

College: North Carolina

