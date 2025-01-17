Chattanooga FC Announces Miguel Rodrigues as New CFC Academy Director of Coaching

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today that it has appointed Miguel Rodrigues to become Director of Coaching for the Chattanooga Football Club Academy. Rodrigues will be heavily involved in developing and leading CFC Academy and its MLS NEXT teams, and he will collaborate closely with CFC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo.

Rodrigues brings nearly 15 years' worth of diverse coaching experiences in both college and youth soccer. He has been working in the youth soccer space consistenly since 2018 with responsibilities including club methodology, coaching education, scouting, administrative work and alliance clubs.

Most recently, Rodrigues was the South Technical Director, U23 Head Coach, WPSL Assistant Coach and U14 Boys ECNL Coach at Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club, where he oversaw all technical areas for 3,500 players ranging from age 3-19. Before that he was the Assistant Director of Coaching at San Antonio City Soccer Club from 2020 to 2021 and the USSF Boys Development Academy Director, Age Group Director and U16/17 Academy Coach for Weston FC in Weston, Florida.

His college coaching experience included the following: Men's Soccer Head Coach at Benedictine College (NAIA) in Kansas, Men's Soccer First Assistant Coach at Niagara University (NCAA DI), Men's Soccer First Assisant Coach at Avila University (NAIA), Women's Soccer First Assistant Coach at University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) (NCAA DI) and Men's Soccer Director of Soccer Operations at UMKC.

"Miguel is an exceptional technical director, coach developer, and coach," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "His caliber and experience make him a key asset to our Academy, building on the strong foundation of this club. Having worked closely with him at multiple clubs and U.S. Soccer, I am confident in the positive impact he will have on athletes, coaches, and families. He will continue the initiatives started within the CFC Academy and MLS NEXT, working closely with our entire technical staff, from youth development to the senior teams."

"There are two things that attracted me to this position. The first is the history of the club," said CFC Academy Director of Coaching Miguel Rodrigues. "I've followed CFC from its inception. I've had friends who played here back in the amateur and semi-pro days and into the pro days. Secondly, it's the project itself. What CFC is trying to become, specifically with the Academy, is attractive and a great challenge to take on. Statistically the likelihood of becoming a professional soccer player is extremely low. Obviously that's always going to be the goal, but what is holistically more important is player development. We're developing humans with the sport of soccer as opposed to developing soccer players and that being the main focus."

"Miguel embodies the culture and mentality that we want to provide youth soccer players in our city," said Sheldon Grizzle, CFC Co-founder and Academy Board President. "I greatly appreciate his holistic perspective on creating passion at all levels of the game, and I love his desire to use the game as a way to impact the community."

Rodrigues holds a US Soccer Federation A-Senior Coaching License, US Soccer Federation Academy Director License, a US Soccer Federation Coach Educator License, United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma and a UEFA B License from the Scottish FA.

