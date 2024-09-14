Tacoma Defiance Draws 1-1 with Real Monarchs on Friday Night at Starfire Stadium

September 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance's Chris Aquino in action

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance's Chris Aquino in action(Tacoma Defiance)

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (12-8-5, 43 points) drew 1-1 with Real Monarchs (7-12-6, 31 points) on Friday evening at Starfire Stadium, losing the ensuing shootout. Gio Miglietti scored the lone goal for Defiance in the 60th minute, with Real Monarchs equalizing just before the final whistle to send the match to kicks from the spot, which the road side won 5-4. The result keeps Defiance in first in the Pacific Division with 43 points, one point above LAFC2 and Ventura County FC. Hervé Diese's side is now travels to face Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, September 21 at Swangard Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 1 (4) - Real Monarchs 1 (5)

Friday, September 13, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistants: Peter Hanson, Hunter Zachweija

Fourth official: Christopher Calderon

Weather: 65 degrees and mostly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Gio Miglietti (Stuart Hawkins) 60'

SLC - Zavier Gozo (Derrick Silva) 86'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Cody Baker (caution) 23'

SLC - Owen Anderson (caution) 39'

SLC - Nicolas Ovalle (caution) 49'

SLC - Jordan Perruzza (caution) 50'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (caution) 52'

SLC - Jhalmar Joffre Soliz (caution) 73'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 75'

SLC - Erik Holt (caution) 78'

TAC - Stuart Hawkins (caution) 79'

TAC - Sota Kitahara (caution) 83'

TAC - Gio Miglietti (caution) 85'

SLC - Omar Marquez (caution) 90'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

SLC - Derrick Silva (scored)

TAC - Snyder Brunell (scored)

SLC - Erik Holt (scored)

TAC - Antino Lopez (scored)

SLC - Zackery Farnsworth (scored)

TAC - Burke Fahling (scored)

SLC - Jhalmar Joffre Soliz (scored)

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (scored)

SLC - Zavier Gozo (scored)

TAC - Braudilio Rodrigues (saved)

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Mohammed Shour; Cody Baker (Burke Fahling 71'), Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Snyder Brunell, Sota Kitahara; Sebastian Gomez (Osaze De Rosario 71'), Chris Aquino (Braudilio Rodrigues 61'), Yu Tsukanome; Gio Miglietti (Owen O'Malley 90+2')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros, Omar Hassan

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 3

Real Monarchs - Fernando Delgado; Keller Storlie (Jhalmar Joffre Soliz 65'), Erik Holt - captain, Zackery Farnsworth, Derrick Silva; Zavier Gozo, Jaziel Orozco, Griffin Dillon (Nicolas Ovalle 32', Benjamin Redzic 77'), Daron Iskenderian (Grayson Carter 77'); Owen Anderson, Jordan Perruzza (Omar Marquez 65')

Substitutes not used: Pete Loveridge, Izahi Amparo, Luis Rivera, Omar Enrique Burrowes

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 19

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.