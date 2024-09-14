RSL Falls 1-4 at Houston

September 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOUSTON, Texas - Real Salt Lake (13-7-8, 47 Pts, 4th West) fell away at Houston Dynamo 1-4 in a road matchup at Shell Energy Stadium.

With RSL facing a familiar Western Conference foe, Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's squad created dangerous chances but found themselves at an early disadvantage following a 27' Houston score. Then, committing to the attack in first-half stoppage time, a quick Houston counterattack stretched the home side's advantage to a pair at the 45+2' mark. Despite the lopsided scoreline, RSL hit the lockers with a strong advantage in shots (9-6), shots on target (4-3) and corners (3-1). The left side of the Salt Lake attack proved the most dangerous through 45 minutes of play, Diego Luna and Alex Katraniseach collecting a pair of key passes. Homegrown all-star DF Justen Glad was also solid, finishing the period with a perfect 25/25 passing record.

Coming out for the second 45 firing on all cylinders, it wouldn't take RSL long to get one back on the board, a threatening ball over the top from substitute Bode Hidalgo found Captain Chicho Arango streaking in on goal, forcing a Houston own goal at the 49' mark. Seven minutes later, a Chicho breakaway that could have knotted the game at 2-2 missed just wide right. From there, however, it would be all Houston Dynamo as it added two more goals at 75' and 80' to put the match out of reach and send RSL back to the Beehive State empty-handed.

RSL continues the hunt for hardware on Wednesday in a home matchup with FC Dallas at America First Field, also welcoming Portland to Sandy on Saturday in a pair of critical home contests, as RSL looks to improve upon its 10-3-1 / 31-point home mark across all competitions this year. Tickets for all home matches are available at rsl.com/tickets/.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

HOU - 27' - Amine Bassi (Unassisted): With RSL defending deep in their own territory while Houston probed for an opening in the 27th minute, a quick passing combination between Ibrahim Aliyu and Amine Bassi found Coco Carrasquilla on the edge of the box. Immediately harassed by the Salt Lake back line, his pass attempt was picked off and cleared but kept in the area by a deflection. Attempting another clearance, RSL inadvertently bounced it to the left side of the box as Bassi wound up and uncorked a half-volley shot at the near post, his powerful attempt narrowly beating the outstretched gloves of Gavin Beavers.

HOU - 45+3' - Griffin Dorsey (Hector Herrera): As RSL was on the back foot with halftime approaching, Houston launched itself forward in a 45+2' quick counterattacking situation. The outlet pass finding the feet of Griffin Dorsey at the halfway line, he charged forward consuming space in the middle of the field with technical dribbling all the way to the edge of the box. Noticing a pair of teammates on his left, Dorsey played it to Aliyu who then cleverly laid it off towards the end line as Dynamo captain Hector Herrera curled around with an overlapping run. With defenders closing in, Herrera whipped a low, short cross to the front post as Dorsey, following the play, found a pocket within the traffic and finished the point-blank volley with his right foot.

RSL - 49' - Erik Sviatchenko (OG): With Real Salt Lake building up from the back line at the 49' mark, recently substituted right back Bode Hidalgo spotted the distant run of Chicho Arango into the box and played a perfectly-aimed through ball over the top. As Arango battled with Erik Sviatchenko for rights to possession, Sviatchenko was unable to hold off the MLS MVP candidate as he inadvertently connected with the ball and sent it into the back of the net.

HOU - 75' - Sebastian Kowalczyk (Coco Carrasquilla): As RSL dominated momentum and possession late, Houston generated an attack against the run of play in the 75th minute. As a clever ball from the right wing sent Dorsey deep into the box, he played a slow-rolling regressive ball across the box for Ponce. Ponce's close-range shot was blocked by Philip Quinton but found its way back to Carasquilla at the top of the box. Spotting Sebastian Kowalczyk around the penalty spot, his first pass was blocked back to him but his second attempt found its destination, Kowalczyk somehow able to get off a shot in limited space as his right-footed strike curled into the far post side netting.

HOU - 80' - Ezequiel Ponce (Latif Blessing): Then, as RSL fought to regain traction late in the half, Houston put the match out of reach with a decisive fourth goal at the 80' mark. With RSL positioned high up the pitch as Houston took a goal kick, Steve Clark launched a long ball over the top of the defense for Latif Blessing streaking down the left wing. Holding play momentarily to open up the angle, Blessing played a beautiful through ball onto the central run of Ponce who promptly rounded the keeper to finish the chance and secure three points for his team.

NOTES FROM RSL 1 : 4 HOU

24-year-old midfielder Noel Caliskan makes his fourth first-team appearance of the year, completing eight passes and registering a key pass.

Loss stretches RSL road winless streak to five matches, dating back to July 13 at Portland Timbers.

Chicho Arango is held scoreless for the third consecutive match and remains tied with Alvaro Saborio at 17 goals for the franchise single-season record. Arango has not scored since July 6 in a 5-2 home victory over Atlanta United.

LINEUPS -

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Gavin Beavers; Justen Glad; Philip Quinton; Javain Brown (Bode Hidalgo, 46'); Alexandros Katranis (Andrew Brody, 64'); Braian Ojeda; Emeka Eneli (Noel Caliskan, 76'); Lachlan Brook (Anderson Julio, 63'); Diego Luna (Dominik Marczuk, 76'); Diogo Gonçalves; Chicho Arango ©

Subs not used: Zac MacMath, Brayan Vera, Maikel Chang, Matt Crooks

Houston Dynamo (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Daniel Steres; Griffin Dorsey; Erik Sviatchenko; Micael dos Santos; Artur (Brooklyn Raines, 88'); Amine Bassi (Sebastian Ferreira, 88'); Hector Herrera © (Sebastian Kowalczyk, 45+6'); Coco Carrasquilla; Ezequiel Ponce (McKinze Gaines, 88'); Ibrahim Aliyu (Latif Blessing, 68')

Subs not used: Brad Smith, Ethan Bartlow, Andrew Tarbell, Tate Schmitt

Stats Summary: HOU / RSL

Shots: 18 / 15

Shots on Goal: 8 / 6

Saves: 6 / 4

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

HOU: Daniel Steres (Caution - 24')

RSL: Chicho Arango (Caution - 31')

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (Caution - 38')

RSL: Alex Katranis (Caution - 63')

RSL: Justen Glad (Caution - 90+4')

RSL vs. DAL | Wednesday, September 18th at 7:30 PM

