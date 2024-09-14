Revolution II Visit Orlando City B on Sunday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - New England Revolution II (4-15-5; 21 pts.) travel to Orlando City B (9-7-9; 25 pts.) on Sunday night. The 5:00 p.m. ET match kicks off at Osceola Heritage Park, with Sean Saint Jacques calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New England hits the road following last weekend's 2-2 draw against Toronto FC II. Revolution II collected the additional point at home after defeating the visitors, 6-5, in the penalty shootout. Forward Marcos Dias netted both goals for New England, recording his fourth goal across as many matches. The Brazilian now owns the team lead of goals scored this season, with nine tallies total.

Midfielder Maciel set up one of Revolution II's goals last weekend, with a chipped cross straight to the head of Dias, who knocked it into the back of the net. Maciel's helper was his second of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Revolution Academy midfielder Cristiano Oliveira featured in the starting lineup and logged 61 minutes in his first start since sustaining an injury in May. The 16-year-old Somerville, Mass. native was one of five current Academy players to suit up for last weekend's contest, including Javaun Mussenden, Eric Klein, Damario McIntosh, and Grant Emerhi.

This weekend's contest will feature the returns of Alex Monis, Colby Quiñones, and Olger Escobar, who all missed last weekend's game due to international duty. Monis, who features for the Philippines Senior National Team, looks to match Dias for the team-lead in goals this season, as the forward currently owns eight tallies on the year.

New England embarks on its first meeting with Orlando City B this season, holding an unbeaten 3-0-2 record in the all-time series. The two teams last played to a 1-1 draw on September 7, 2023, with defender Victor Souza heading home his first professional goal. Orlando has won four of its last five matches, most recently defeating Crown Legacy FC, 4-1, last Sunday.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST ORLANDO CITY B:

Revolution II holding their position among league leaders in corner kicks (T-3rd-138) and key passes (3rd-269). New England also ranks eighth in shots (342).

F Marcos Dias building on his team-leading nine goals and five assists this season.

M Gevork Diarbian continuing to appear in every match in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign (24).

Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, also pacing New England in shots (51) and shots on target (23).

D Victor Souza logging more minutes with Revolution II after making his return from injury in last weekend's match.

GK Max Weinstein potentially earning a second straight start in net, following his six-save performance in regulation time and two saves in the penalty shootout last Sunday.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #25

New England Revolution II vs. Orlando City B

Sunday, September 15, 2024

5:00 p.m. ET

Osceola Heritage Park

(Kissimmee, Fla.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

Sean Saint Jacques

