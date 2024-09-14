Real Monarchs Draw 1-1 at Tacoma Defiance

September 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TUKWILA, Wash. (Fri) - Real Monarchs (7-12-6, 31 Pts, 12th West) drew Tacoma Defiance 1-1 in a hotly contested MLS Next Pro Pacific Division clash under the lights at Starfire Sports Complex, the two teams combining for 30 fouls and 13 total cards. Heading to a shootout with a third point up for grabs, Real Monarchs emerged victorious 5-4, the result marking five of six unbeaten for SLC.

Both teams coming out for the first 45 with fresh legs and something to play for, chances came in bunches as the affair developed a blistering pace early. Aided by Tacoma's notoriously narrow, 70-yards-wide pitch, Manager Mark Lowry's Monarchs played a more direct attacking style en route to a loud but scoreless first half, each team finishing with five shots and two shots on target. The first period of play also saw the Real Monarchs debut of recently signed 24-year-old midfielder Nicolás Ovalle. Another highlight, Daron Iskenderian was a constant threat, the attacking midfielder tallying a season-high four shots in the first half.

Coming out for the second half on the hunt for all three points, Real Monarchs looked to be gaining momentum when a longball turned defensive miscommunication became a Tacoma Defiance goal in the 60th minute of play. Despite a barrage of chances and eight shots, it seemed like SLC would be unable to equalize when Monarchs won a threatening free kick late in the match. Tommy Silva provided the service, his cross was cleared directly back to him when he found Zavier Gozo in the center of the box for a beautiful flick goal over the head of the 'keeper at the 85' mark.

With the momentum and a late equalizer in hand, the two squads headed for a shootout to decide who would take home the third point up for grabs. The first nine shooters converting, Fernando Delgado made a diving save on the 10th and decisive kick to seal the extra point for his squad.

With only three regular season matches left on the schedule, Real Monarchs continues their campaign next with a road matchup against LAFC 2 on Monday, Sept. 23.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

TAC - 60' - Raul Miglietti (Unassisted): As Tacoma built up from the back line, defender Stuart Hawkins spotted the run of his right winger and played a long through ball over the top of the Monarchs defense. Left back Tommy Silva spotted the threat and outpaced Sebastian Gomez to reach it first. With Gomez coming in hot, Silva attempted to play back safely for goalkeeper Fernando Delgado when a miscommunication allowed Gomez to intervene. With Delgado and Gomez colliding in the box, the ball popped up to the penalty spot as striker Raul Miglietti followed the play and converted the uncontested point-blank scoring chance.

SLC: - 86' - Zavier Gozo (Tommy Silva): Throwing themselves forward in search of a late equalizer, Beni Redzic won a free kick on the left wing in the 85th minute. Stepping up to take it, Tommy Silva whipped in a pacey ball with his left boot. As the attempted clearance from Tacoma popped it straight into the air, the traffic of the box redirected it back to Silva on the corner of the box when he smashed it across the center of the box. Extending around his marker at the penalty spot, Zavier Gozo connected with an unbelievable flick, the ball floating up the helpless goalkeeper and perfectly into the top corner.

SHOOTOUT RESULTS: SLC 5 - TAC 4

SLC - Tommy Silva: GOAL

TAC - Snyder Brunell: GOAL

SLC - Erik Holt: GOAL

TAC - Antino Lopez: GOAL

SLC - Zack Farnsworth: GOAL

TAC - Burke Fahling: GOAL

SLC - Sebastian Joffre: GOAL

TAC - Yu Tsikanome: GOAL

SLC - Zavier Gozo: GOAL

TAC - Braudilio Rodrigues: SAVED

LINEUPS -

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Fernando Delgado; Erik Holt ©; Zack Farnsworth; Keller Storlie (Sebastian Joffre, 64'); Tommy Silva; Jaziel Orozco; Griffin Dillon (Nicolás Ovalle, 32'; Grayson Carter, 77'); Zavier Gozo; Daron Iskenderian (Benjamin Redzic, 77'); Owen Anderson; Jordan Perruzza (Omar Marquez, 64')

Subs not used: Omar Alba, Luis Rivera, Izahi Amparo, Pete Loveridge

Tacoma Defiance (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Shour; Antino Lopez ©; Stuart Hawkins; Cody Baker (Burke Fahling, 71); Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Snyder Brunell; Sota Kitahara; Sebastian Gomez (Osaze De Rosario, 71'); Yu Tsukanome; Chris Aquino (Braudilio De Pina Rodrigues, 61'); Raul Miglietti (Owen O'Malley, 90+1)

Subs not used: Enrique Katsaros; Omar Hassan; Lars Helleren

Stats Summary: TAC / SLC

Shots: 12 / 15

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 5

Fouls: 11 / 19

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

TAC: Cody Baker (Caution - 23')

SLC: Owen Anderson (Caution - 39')

SLC: Nicolás Ovalle (Caution - 49')

SLC: Jordan Perruzza (Caution - 50')

TAC: Yu Tsukanome (Caution - 52')

SLC: Sebastian Joffre (Caution 73')

TAC: Osaze De Rosario (Caution - 75')

SLC: Erik Holt (Caution - 78')

TAC: Stuart Hawkins (Caution - 79')

TAC: Sota Kitahara (Caution - 83')

TAC: Gio Miglietti (Caution - 85')

SLC: Sota Kitahara (Dismissal - 87')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Caution - 90')

