Colorado Rapids 2 Set to Host Sporting Kansas City II

September 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (6-14-4, 23 pts.) are set to host the third and final matchup of the regular season against Sporting Kansas City II (8-11-5, 31 pts.) on Sunday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

In what will be the penultimate home match for Rapids 2 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, the club will look to round out the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season strong against Kansas City. With four matches left to play, every point is crucial for both sides as the Western Conference standings set into place.

Sunday will mark the third time that these two have faced off this season with Kansas City taking both matchups. With the all-time record favoring Kansas City, 3-1-0, Rapids 2 have their eyes set on clawing back and earning points against the familiar foe.

Colorado is entering the match off a loss against St. Louis CITY2 last weekend, 1-3. Despite the loss, there were multiple highlights for the squad and the entire Rapids organization.

The lone goal for Rapids 2 was scored by Rapids Academy midfielder Maxwell Simpson, the first of his professional career. Additionally on the Academy front, forward Peter Venegas made his professional debut in the match after being subbed on in the 65th minute. There was also news on the First Team side of things, as defender Daniel Chacón made his first appearance for the club since undergoing surgery to repair his ACL in October of last year.

On the other end of the matchup is a Kansas City side that are on the outside-looking-in of a current playoff spot in the Western Conference. Coming off a 2-1 loss at the hands of LAFC2, the club has only recorded one win in their last five matches as they currently sit at 10th in the West.

Leading Kansas City is forward Kamron Habibullah, who has posted 10 goals and three assists in his 22 appearances for the club this year. Likely to be in net for the opposition will be first team goalkeeper Ryan Schewe.

Rapids 2 will be without captain Marlon Vargas for Sunday's match and the rest of the season, as the midfielder was recently loaned to New Mexico United for the remainder of the USL Championship season.

As the regular season comes to a close, Colorado will be attempting to end their season off on a strong note against SKCII. Following Sunday, the club will have three matches remaining in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, including matchups against Houston, Minnesota and Portland.

