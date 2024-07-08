Tacoma Defiance Completes Stoppage-Time Comeback to Win 4-3 Over Sporting Kansas City II Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium

July 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance's Chris Aquino, Faysal Bettache, and Blake Bowen celebrate win(Tacoma Defiance)

TUKWILA WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (8-7-1, 26 points) defeated Sporting Kansas City II (6-6-4, 24 points) 4-3 on Sunday night at Starfire Stadium. Following three first-half scores by SKC II and a Defiance goal by Dylan Teves, Osaze De Rosario pulled one back right at the start of the second half. De Rosario then bagged his brace in the second minute of stoppage time before Faysal Bettache found the game-winner a minute later to secure all three points at home. Tacoma stays in fourth place in the Pacific Division with the result, one point behind LAFC2. Hervé Diese's side travels to Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, July 14 (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 4 - Sporting Kansas City II 3

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Venue: Starfire Sports

Referee: Justin St. Pierre

Assistants: Miles Crumley, Hunter Zachwieja

Fourth official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

Weather: 85 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SKC - Maouloune Goumballe (Christopher Rindov) 10'

TAC - Dylan Teves (Danny Leyva) 33'

SKC - Maouloune Goumballe (Mason Visconti) 43'

SKC - Ethan Bryant (penalty) 45'+1'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Yu Tsukanome) 48'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Yu Tsukanome) 90+2'

TAC - Faysal Bettache (Osaze De Rosario) 90+3'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SKC - Christopher Rindov (caution) 16'

SKC - Jonathan Robinson (caution) 31'

TAC - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution) 45'

SKC - Kamron Habibullah (caution) 50'

SKC - Ethan Bryant (caution) 75'

SKC - Mason Visconti (caution) 84'

TAC - Chris Aquino (caution) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Trevor Wilson; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Nathan (Antino Lopez 46'), Stuart Hawkins - captain, Cody Baker (Yu Tsukanome 46'); Sota Kitahara, Snyder Brunell (Chris Aquino 70'); Dylan Teves (Faysal Bettache 60'), Danny Leyva (Frank Daroma 67'), Travian Sousa; Osaze De Rosario

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Blake Bowen, Elias Katsaros, Owen O'Malley, Sebastian Gomez

Total shots: 21

Shots on goal: 13

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Sporting Kansas City II - Ryan Schewe; Mason Visconti, Christopher Rindov, Haris Alisah (Ian James 87'), Jonathan Robinson (Jacob Swallen 66'); Sebastian Cruz, Macielo Tschantret, Kamron Habibullah; Ethan Bryant, Beto Avila (Demarre Mantoute 73'), Maouloune Goumballe

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Hategan, Leo Christiano, Medgy Alexandre, Jacob Molinaro, Shane Donovan

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 9

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 9

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

