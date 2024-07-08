Huntsville City FC to Visit New England Revolution II on Wednesday, July 10

July 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the first of two consecutive road games when it visits New England Revolution II at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 10 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Here are five things to know for Wednesday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Huntsville City FC is 3W-1L-1D, 0SOW all-time in the month of July, and a perfect 2W-0L-0D on the road. The Boys in Blue posted consecutive wins on the road last July, with a 4-2 win at Atlanta United 2 on July 23, 2023 and a 1-0 win at New York City FC II on July 30, 2023.

HCFC is unbeaten in midweek games, posting a 1W-0L-1D, 0SOW record. Huntsville earned its first ever road win in its first midweek game last season in a 2-1 win at Toronto FC II.

The Boys in Blue are 0W-1L-1D, 0SOW all-time against New England Revolution II. The only scoreless draw in Huntsville's history was played against New England on July 2, 2023 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Huntsville midfielder Jony Bolaños will become the first Boy in Blue to reach 3,000 minutes played all-time for the club when he plays another 16 minutes. Bolaños is Huntsville's all-time leader in minutes played (2,984) and tied for the leader in matches played with midfielder Ollie Wright (38).

Defender Joey Skinner made his MLS debut last week in parent club Nashville SC's 2-0 defeat at the Columbus Crew on July 3. Additionally, forward Forster Ajago made the first two starts of his MLS career for NSC at the Crew and on July 8 at the Portland Timbers.

