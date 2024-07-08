Sporting KC Weekly

July 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

After a 3-2 win on Sunday, Sporting Kansas City will continue a stretch of seven matches in 22 days with a highly anticipated U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal against FC Dallas at home on Wednesday followed by a road trip to California for a Western Conference match-up with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City will host FC Dallas at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. Tickets are included in Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Member packages and are also available online at SeatGeek, including the Sporting U Pass offering $15 Supporters' Stand tickets for college students.

On Saturday, Sporting KC will visit the San Jose Earthquakes with kickoff at 9:30 p.m. CT at PayPal Park. The MLS Matchday 26 finale is a rematch of last year's Western Conference Wild Card round that saw Sporting prevail in penalties against San Jose to secure a berth in the Conference Semifinals, where SKC swept No. 1 seed St. Louis.

Both matches this week will be available to watch for free via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio coverage will also air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with live streams available in the Sporting KC App. In addition, pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will show all of the action with an SJvSKC watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power and Light District featuring food and drink specials for fans on Saturday.

MEMO RODRIGUEZ UP FOR MLS GOAL OF THE MATCHDAY

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Memo Rodriguez is one of four nominees for MLS Goal of the Matchday with fan voting taking place on X. Rodriguez delivered one of Sporting's finest moments of the season on Sunday, latching onto a loose ball at the top of the box in the 82nd minute and hammering a right-footed rocket into the right corner for his second goal of the year and Sporting's second consecutive home win.

FREE SHIPPING OFFER AT MLSSTORE.COM ENDS TONIGHT

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $29 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS29 (exclusions apply), including new summer gear and Sporting Kansas City's recently released Live Breathe Futbol snapback hat and half-zip jacket.

NEW EPISODE OF BEHIND THE SHIELD PREMIERES ON THURSDAY

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from the club's Fourth of July match in Colorado as well as Sunday's 3-2 win over FC Dallas and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

YOGA ON THE PITCH AT CHILDREN'S MERCY PARK ON SATURDAY

The Victory Project is partnering with Power Life Yoga to bring a yoga class to the pitch at Children's Mercy Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The experience with include an all-ages yoga flow taught by a certified yoga instructor, followed by a reception with a light brunch, mimosas, non-alcoholic beverages, photo opportunities, raffle prizes and other fun activities. Tickets are $15 for youth and $25 for adults with all proceeds going towards The Victory Project's Sporting Wishes initiative.

LEGENDS OF WHISKEY SUMMER FESTIVAL AT CMP ON SATURDAY

The Legends of Whiskey Summer Festival will take place at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday evening. Adults ages 21 and over can purchase tickets online featuring unlimited tastings and a souvenir cup for General Admission ticket holders in addition to food and early access for VIP guests.

SPORTING KC II PLAYS THE TOWN FC ON SUNDAY NIGHT

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a road trip to play San Jose Earthquakes' affiliate The Town FC at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans also can follow @SportingKCII on Twitter for updates.

