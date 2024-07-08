Forward Julian Hall Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 17

July 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall has been named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 17, MLS NEXT Pro announced today.

Hall, 16, netted his first professional multi-goal game in Red Bulls II's 6-2 win over Atlanta United 2. The Manhattan, N.Y. native has scored six career MLS NEXT Pro goals in his career playing with Red Bulls II. Hall now has three goals on the season for New York.

The victory last night for Red Bulls II was the fifth time in franchise history that the club has scored six-plus goals in a match and the first time since September 9, 2020. It was also the 11th time in franchise history that the club has scored four-plus goals in one half.

Red Bulls II will return to MSU Soccer Park on Sunday, July 21 to face off against Orlando City B. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.