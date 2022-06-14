Taco Truck Throwdown to Return to Chukchansi Park October 1st

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies, in conjunction with Fresno Street Eats, announced this morning that Taco Truck Throwdown will return to Chukchansi Park on Saturday, October 1. The world-famous food festival, now in its 11th iteration, will feature the best taco trucks in the Central Valley, live performances, and much more.

"We can't wait to bring this Central Valley tradition back to our community for yet another celebration of our beloved tacos," said Grizzlies President, Derek Franks. "We strive to make this event better year after year and have lots more in store that we will announce leading up to October 1."

Included in this year's event entertainment will be the popular music and entertainment act "Foos Gone Wild." With over 2 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, "Foos Gone Wild" is a user-driven social media account that posts submitted videos and photos with captions, voiceovers, and more. The group also released their first studio album, "Foos Gone Wild the Album" in 2020. More information about additional acts performing at Taco Truck Throwdown 11 will be made available over the coming months.

"Taco Truck Throwdown isn't just about eating great tacos, it's also about the culture that people who seek out great tacos participate in. That's why we always try to surprise people with our entertainment at Taco Truck Throwdown," said Mike Oz, founder of Fresno Street Eats. "Foos Gone Wild is built on a foundation of taco-truck culture, so we're proud to be bringing their live show to Fresno for the very first time."

Tickets for Taco Truck Throwdown 11 go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10am on FresnoTacos.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. Attendees can pick up their tickets for only $30 as part of early-bird pricing before the cost goes up next month. Fans can also pick up a Taco Fanatic ticket package for only $59 which includes two tickets to Taco Truck Throwdown 11 and two tickets for any of the Fresno Grizzlies' Tacos Weekend games July 22-24.

ABOUT TACO TRUCK THROWDOWN

Taco Truck Throwdown is an annual, world-famous, food truck competition featuring the best tacos in California's Central Valley. Having evolved from a Fresno Grizzlies game day promotion to what is now a full-day event, Taco Truck Throwdown features food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, and more. Now in its 11th iteration, this year's festival promises to entertain guests with local and national acts, exclusive merchandise, and, of course, the best tacos the Central Valley, if not the world, has to offer.

