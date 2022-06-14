Quakes Stumble in Ninth on Tuesday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - After rallying from a six-run deficit, the Quakes let a ninth-inning lead slip away on Tuesday night, as the Inland Empire 66ers picked up a 9-8 win at LoanMart Field in the opening game of a six-game set.

Kevin Watson's misplayed triple tied the game and then an RBI groundout scored Watson to put the 66ers ahead to stay against Quakes' reliever Ben Harris (1-1), 9-8.

Rancho tried to rally in the ninth, as Luis Rodriguez singled to open the inning and Yunior Garcia reached on a one-out fielding error. But 66ers' closer Dayan Reinoso got Julio Carrion on a deep fly to right and then induced Kenneth Betancourt into a shallow pop-fly to end the game.

Rancho was behind 5-0 after just a half-inning and 7-1 in the fifth, before scoring seven runs over the next three innings to take the lead.

Betancourt's two-run triple off eventual winner Blake Seigler (2-0) temporarily gave the Quakes an 8-7 lead.

Despite the loss, the Quakes (32-26) remain just two games back of Lake Elsinore with eight to play in the first half. Rancho will send Jerming Rosario (2-3) to the mound on Wednesday, while Inland Empire will counter with Jack Kochanowicz (0-0) at 6:30pm.

