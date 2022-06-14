Giants Fall to Fresno, Losing Streak at Four Games

San Jose's losing streak reached a season-high four games with a 7-4 setback to the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. The Giants (32-26) battled back from a four-run deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh only to see Fresno immediately go back ahead with a three-run eighth inning en route to the series-opening victory.

Aeverson Arteaga (3-for-4, 2B), Alexander Suarez (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI) and Rayner Santana (2-for-4, 2B) had multi-hit games to lead San Jose offensively in defeat.

The Grizzlies jumped out early on Tuesday scoring twice in the top of the first against Giants starter Nick Sinacola to take a 2-0 lead. Three straight singles from Adael Amador, Yanquiel Fernandez and Warming Bernabel to start the game produced the first run. Then after a passed ball, Hunter Goodman hit a sacrifice fly to plate the second run.

Sinacola settled down to toss back-to-back scoreless innings in the second and third, but then ran into more trouble in the top of the fourth. Juan Guerrero led off the inning with a double down the right field line and was able to take third on the play when the right fielder Suarez bobbled the ball for an error. After Braxton Fulford was hit by a pitch, Ben Sems hit a sacrifice fly to left scoring Guerrero to make it 3-0. Vaun Brown's throw home would also hit the runner and bounced away allowing Fulford to take second. Then with two outs, Amador singled to right bringing home Fulford for a 4-0 Fresno advantage.

Meanwhile, Grizzlies starting pitcher Jarrod Cande began his night with five scoreless innings before San Jose would finally breakthrough in the bottom of the sixth. A double off the center field fence from Santana started the inning for the Giants before Suarez beat out a slow roller to third for an infield single putting runners on first and second. Grant McCray followed with a grounder to second that saw Suarez forced out, however second baseman Juan Brito's throw to first, in an attempt to record a double play, sailed high. Santana was able to score on the error while McCray made it safely into second. An infield single from Arteaga then put runners on the corners before Brown's sacrifice fly plated McCray to bring San Jose to within 4-2.

The Giants then scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Victor Bericoto led off with a single before Garrett Frechette was plunked with one out to put the potential tying run on base. Then with two down, Suarez came up and hammered a double to the fence in deep left center that easily scored both Bericoto and Frechette to bring San Jose even at 4-4.

The Giants had an opportunity to take their first lead of the night later in the inning as a wild pick-off throw moved Suarez to third, but he was stranded there when McCray struck out.

Landen Roupp had relieved Sinacola to start the top of the sixth and fired two perfect innings to begin his long relief outing. However after San Jose tied the score in the bottom of the seventh, the Grizzlies immediately responded against Roupp in the eighth. Bernabel led off by reaching on an infield single to shortstop. After Bernabel stole second, Goodman worked a walk. Brito followed with a bunt single to load the bases with none out. Guerrero then came up and hit a soft liner past the drawn-in infield for a go-ahead RBI single as Bernabel scored to give Fresno a 5-4 lead. Fulford was up and he grounded a single up the middle to score a second Grizzlies run in the inning. Sems then bounced into a 4-6-3 double play, but another run scored for Fresno to make it 7-4.

The Giants got a two-out double from Riley Mahan in the bottom of the eighth, but nothing else in the inning. San Jose was then set down 1-2-3 in the ninth as the Grizzlies closed out the series-opening victory.

Alexander Suarez had two hits, including a two-RBI double, in Tuesday's loss to Fresno

GIANTS NOTES

Fresno Closing In: With Tuesday's victory, the Grizzlies (39-19) are now seven games ahead of the Giants for first place in the North Division with only eight games remaining in the first half. Fresno needs only one more victory in the series to clinch the division title and secure a playoff berth. The Grizzlies have won seven games in a row.

Inside The Box Score: Fresno out-hit San Jose 11-9. The Grizzlies were 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Both teams committed three errors. Nick Sinacola pitched a season-high five innings in his start with four runs (two earned) allowed. He gave up seven hits, walked none and struck out one. Aeverson Arteaga hit his team-leading 14th double of the season.

Roster Moves: The Giants made a flurry of roster moves before the game on Tuesday. Outfielder Carter Williams and catcher Ronaldo Flores joined the team from High-A Eugene. Williams spent the majority of the 2021 season with San Jose. Infielder Hayden Cantrelle was also added from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie). Cantrelle, who was acquired via trade by the SF Giants last month from the Miami Marlins, started at second base on Tuesday and went 0-for-4. In a corresponding roster move, catcher Max Wright was transferred to Eugene.

On Deck: The Giants and Grizzlies continue their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Matt Mikulski is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

