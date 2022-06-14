Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Jarrod Cande and Giants RHP Nick Sinacola are the probable starters.

MAGIC NUMBER IS FOUR: The Grizzlies hold a six-game division lead over the San Jose Giants with nine games left in the first half. If Fresno holds on to win the first half, they will clinch a playoff berth for the second straight season since joining the California League.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Excite Ballpark. This is the second series between the clubs in 2022 and the second meeting in San Jose. This season, the two clubs play 30 times against one another with 18 of those contests being held in San Jose. Of the six meetings so far, the teams have split those games, with each contest being within four runs or less. Last season, the two clubs faced each other 33 total times with three of those games being held in the playoffs.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants coaching staff have a few names that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. He would play for the Grizzlies from 2009-2014, appearing in 144 games. Runzler would then end up pitching in the major leagues for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-2012, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and in independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he had a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA, 82 strikeouts. 46 walks and 72 hits allowed in 76.1 innings pitched. The other coach and former Grizzlies player fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 21st round of the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa would play eight Major League seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-2010, 2014-2015), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa would also don a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. In 2008, Ishikawa would bat .310 with a 1.107 OPS over 48 games, one of the best stretches by any Fresno hitter.

THE CANDE MAN: Tonight's scheduled starter is righty Jarrod Cande, a 22-year old from Tampa, Florida. This is the third start and seventh appearance for Cande since he joined the Grizzlies on May 2. Cande was selected by the Rockies in the 17th round (500th overall pick) of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Florida Southern College (4-year private D-2 college). San Jose Giants outfielder Vaun Brown is also a product of Florida Southern College. The righty was a two-way player in college, but has only pitched since turning professional. In his final season at Florida Southern College, Cande started eight games on the bump and appeared in the field nine times. He went 5-0 over 47.2 innings, striking out 39 batters. In 2020, Cande appeared in nine games as a hitter and four as a pitcher. As a hitter, he slashed .250/.368/.438 with one clout in 16 at-bats while as a pitcher, he made two starts and two relief appearances. Over 12.2 innings, Cande fanned 16 batters while recording a 6.39 ERA. Read more about Cande on Page 2.

SWWWWWWEEP: Two Fresno Grizzlies were awarded by Minor League Baseball for their outstanding performances last week against the Visalia Rawhide. Outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez received California League Player of the Week, while RHP Brayan Castillo was named Pitcher of the Week. This is the first time the Grizzlies have swept weekly awards since becoming a Rockies affiliate. In five games last week, Yanquiel Fernandez went 8-for-24 (.333/.407/.792) with three homers, two doubles, 14 RBI, six runs, three walks and a 1.199 OPS. Fernandez had multiple RBI in four of his five games, including two contests where he drove in a quartet of runs. One of those four RBI games came on June 7, where he mashed a grand slam. Fernandez is ranked as the Rockies #16 overall prospect on MLB.com and is just 19 years old. On Friday, June 10, Brayan Castillo was nearly untouchable over a career-high six shutout innings, earning his first win of 2022. Castillo permitted one hit and walk while fanning six. He issued a one-out walk in the third and gave up an infield single in the sixth, both courtesy of GJ Hill. Castillo finished his evening after 69 pitches (51 strikes) while facing one batter over the minimum. Castillo was signed by the Rockies in 2017 and has been Fresno's Friday night starter. Fernandez and Castillo are now the fifth and sixth Grizzlies players to earn California League Weekly honors (LHP Mason Green, May 23-29, RHP Victor Juarez, May 16-22, 1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (9-8), Beige (6-2), Black & Gold (8-1), Gray (13-6), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (2-2).

JUNE 15, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 1:00 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (4-1, 3.38) vs LHP Matt Mikulski (1-2, 5.08)

JUNE 16, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 6.33) vs RHP Eric Silva (2-5, 4.60)

JUNE 17, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (1-3, 4.79) vs RHP Keaton Winn (1-1, 5.02)

JUNE 18, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:00 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (4-0, 2.41) vs RHP Will Bednar (1-3, 4.19)

Recent Transactions:

6/11: INF Ben Sems:

Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

