T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon to Headline Tacos & Tequila Fest at Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday, September 9

STOCKTON, CA- This morning, the Stockton Ports and Empire Entertainment Group announced that Tacos & Tequila Fest will be making its way to Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday, September 9. The event will be headlined by a litany of star-studded throwback entertainment including T.I.(Whatever You Like, Bring Em Out),Rick Ross(Hustlin', Aston Martin Music), and Lil Jon(Get Low, Turn Down for What).

"An event like this is guaranteed to excite all fans of tacos, tequila, and throwbacks," said Gabriel Acevedo, Chief Operating Officer and President of Empire Entertainment Group. "Tacos & Tequila Fest will make downtown Stockton the epicenter of entertainment on September 9 and provide an experience unlike any other for everyone in attendance."

Alongside the musical entertainment, the event features tons of local food trucks, the Tequila Tastery with over a dozen vendors, Agave Alley with additional entertainment, and much more.

"By the time the gates open on September 9, Banner Island Ballpark will have been completely transformed into the Tacos & Tequila epicenter of the state," said Jordan Feneck, General Manager of the Stockton Ports. "We couldn't be more excited to put on an event of this caliber for our community here at Banner Island Ballpark."

Tickets for Tacos & Tequila Fest go on sale Thursday, July 13 at the Banner Island Ballpark Ticket Office or TacosTequilaStockton.com and start at $75 for general admission. Fans of tacos, tequila, and throwbacks can also purchase on-field VIP tickets for $125, featuring Tequila Tastery tickets, priority space in front of the stage, and a commemorative lanyard. Finally, Club Level and Back Porch VIP tickets for this unforgettable event are available for $180. More information about event specifics will be released in the coming months leading up to Tacos & Tequila Fest.

About Tacos & Tequila Fest

Tacos & Tequila Fest is all about throwbacks, local vendors, and, of course, celebrating tacos and tequila! With star-studded musical lineups, great food, and features unique to each host city, Tacos &Tequila Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all attendees. This nationwide festival has taken place in various forms in major cities throughout the United States including most recently in Fresno, CA.

