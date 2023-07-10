Series Finale Goes to Modesto on Sunday Night

MODESTO, Calif. - Sunday night marked the end of the first half in the Major League Baseball season, and the Stockton Ports head into a break in the Minor League season after Sunday's game in Modesto against the Nuts. After winning four-straight games, the Nuts were able to put an end to the hot streak for the Ports by holding them hitless with runners in scoring position, en route to a 3-1 series finale win. Stockton still wins the series 4-2, and heads into the hiatus with a 7-8 record in the second half.

All of the runs were scored in the third inning of the game, with the Ports getting on the board first against Nuts starter Tyler Cleveland. Jose Escorche led off the inning by singling, his eighth hit of the series. He then proceeded to steal two bases, putting him at third base for Dereck Salom, who drove him in with a sacrifice fly as he did on Wednesday night, making it 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Their lead did not last long, however, as the Nuts came back and scored three times in the bottom of the third against Stockton starter Wander Guante. With two outs in the inning, Freuddy Batista hit a deep fly ball to the track in left field that resulted in an RBI-triple, tying the game at 1-1. Josh Hood then drove home Batista on a single, making it 2-1, and after a double, a wild pitch scored Hood and made it a quick 3-1 lead for the Nuts.

That was all the scoring on Sunday night, as both bullpens were terrific in relief of their starters. The Ports bullpen tossed four innings of one-hit baseball, with Franyelson Rodriguez and Yunior Tur only allowing two total baserunners. The Nuts bullpen was just a shade better, however, spinning three innings of no-hit baseball to lock the door.

The Ports had chances late in the game to change the outcome. In the sixth, Stockton loaded the bases with two outs after a single from TJ Schofield-Sam and a walk from Jose Mujica kept the inning alive. Yeniel Laboy hit a scorching grounder to the right side that was snared at first, and flipped to Cleveland covering the bag to end the inning.

In the ninth, Stockton almost recreated some more ninth-inning magic. With one out in the inning against Natanael Garabitos, both Laboy and Cooper Uhl walked, which put the tying run on base. With two down, a wild pitch from Garabitos moved both runners to scoring position, but Nelson Beltran was called out on strikes to end the game. Stockton finished the night 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

The California League will take a pause until Friday, July 14 when all teams resume play with three-game series. The Ports will host Inland Empire in a three-game series from July 14-16 at Banner Island Ballpark, with a 7:05 pm first pitch for the series opener.

