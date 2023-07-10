Giants Shutout Again, Lose 1-0 In Final Game Before Break

The San Jose Giants played their final game before the All-Star break on Sunday evening and suffered a 1-0 loss to the host Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. Fresno's Jamari Baylor hit a second-inning solo homer to account for the only run as the Grizzlies won five of six games in the series. The Giants (44-37 overall, 4-11 second half) were blanked for a second straight contest after getting shutout only once in their first 79 games this season.

San Jose out-hit Fresno by a 7-3 margin, but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. The Giants' best chance to score came in the top of the first inning when they put runners on second and third with none out, but came away empty-handed. Back-to-back singles from Turner Hill and Alexander Suarez started the game before the duo successfully executed a double steal. However, Matt Higgins struck out, Tanner O'Tremba grounded into a fielder's choice to third with Hill easily thrown out at home on the play and Thomas Gavello struck out to end the inning.

Hayden Wynja started on the mound for San Jose and was saddled with the loss despite allowing only one run on two hits over his four innings of work. Wynja retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced. The only blemish came in the bottom of the second when Baylor crushed a 457-foot solo home run to deep right center - his seventh round-tripper of the season. Wynja walked none and struck out four during his 50-pitch performance.

Down by a 1-0 margin, the Giants threatened in the fourth and sixth innings, but could not breakthrough. In the top of the fourth, Diego Velasquez hit a two-out triple to deep left center, but was stranded when the next hitter, Anthony Rodriguez, struck out swinging. Then in the sixth, Gavello singled with two outs before Velasquez hit a double down the left field line to put runners on second and third. However, with the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, Rodriguez struck out again to end the threat.

San Jose's only baserunners over the late-innings were an O'Tremba two-out infield single in the top of the eighth and Zach Morgan reaching first safely on an error with two outs in the ninth. Five Fresno pitchers combined on the shutout with starter Jackson Cox tossing the first four innings while Zach Agnos collected his league-leading 14th save after pitching the top of the ninth.

Velasquez (2-for-4, 2B, 3B) and Hill (2-for-4, SB) had multi-hit games for the Giants in defeat. Higgins (0-for-4) saw his 13-game hitting streak come to an end. Tyler Vogel (2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 SO) and Dylan Cumming (2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 SO) combined to throw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for San Jose. Sunday's final game time was a speedy one hour and 51 minutes.

Dylan Cumming worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 1-0 loss The Giants will next enjoy the four-day All-Star break before returning to action on Friday night with the opener of a nine-game homestand at Excite Ballpark. San Jose will host the Visalia Rawhide (three games) and Stockton Ports (six games) during the upcoming homestand. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets and information on upcoming promotions.

