T-Bones Split Double-Header against Fargo-Moorhead

May 19, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City T-Bones entered game two of the series against Fargo-Moorhead feeling great after a victory on opening day, but the Redhawks had other plans after a four-run seventh inning buried the T-Bones resulting in a 7-2 Fargo victory in game one of the Sunday afternoon double header.

Kansas City's Darnell Sweeney showcased his power for the second game in a row after blasting a solo home run to center to give the T-Bones an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off of Fargo-Moorhead's starting pitcher, Sebastian Kessay. The Redhawks got on the board in the top of the third after a single from shortstop Yhoxian Medina, who would score after a single from centerfielder Devin Ahart off T-Bones starter Tommy Collier to tie the ball game at one a piece.

The Redhawks were not done yet, however, when they followed up the third inning with a two-run fourth inning, again off Collier. After a couple singles from third basemen Leobaldo Pina and catcher Brian Olson, the sequence ended in Pina scoring off a sacrifice bunt from the designated hitter Tyler Wolfe to give Fargo a 3-1 lead.

The T-Bones would not go down without a fight, however, after a single to centerfield from Forrestt Allday scored Casey Gillaspie to cut the Redhawks lead down to 3-2 late in the game. The Redhawks responded with a four-run top of the seventh after an RBI double from Tim Colwell scored two runs, and then Colwell would score after a two-base error from Mikey Reynolds of the T-Bones, all coming off reliever Jesus Balaguer. First basemen Chris Jacobs would bury the T-Bones rally towels with a solo shot, giving the Redhawks a 7-2 victory in game one of the doubleheader.

Kessay (1-0) went four innings, giving up one earned run to record the win for Fargo while Collier (0-1) was charged with the loss. Geoff Broussard picked up the save, working 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

In game two, the Kansas City T-Bones came out aggressive and set the tone early in this second half of their doubleheader. Getting out to an early 5-0 lead, the T-Bones were able to silence the RedHawks offense, limiting them to one run on three hits, rolling to an 8-1 victory in this shortened seven-inning game.

The T-Bones scored five in the first inning, forcing Fargo-Moorhead starter Tyler Pike out of the game after two outs. The T-Bones sent 10 to the plate, with only one ball finding the outfield grass. Pike walked Mikey Reynolds and Darnell Sweeney to start the game; then a couple swinging bunts by Shawn O'Malley and Carlos Franco down the third base line gave the T-Bones the early lead 1-0. Pike then threw two wild pitches, scoring two more runs. Mason Davis sparked the offense, roping a single to left field with the bases loaded and scoring two more to make it 5-0 Kansas City.

A dominant performance by starting pitcher Eric Stout let the T-Bones cruise to a victory on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The former Royal went five innings, giving up just one run on three hits with five strike outs. Local product Robert Calvano worked two scoreless innings to close out the game.

Davis would have a big day for the T-Bones, adding another RBI on a base hit to left in the fifth, along with a couple of nice defensive plays at third base. He finished the day 2-4 with three RBI for KC. The T-Bones also tacked on another run on an error by catcher Quin Irey to up the lead to 7-1.

The T-Bones had other chances in the game. They left the bases loaded in the third and two more runners on in the fourth, both times coming up scoreless. Forrestt Allday added an RBI single in the sixth inning as the offense did more than enough to ensure a win.

Stout (1-0) picked up the win while Pike (0-1) was tagged with the loss. Fargo drops to (1-2) while the T-Bones go to (2-1). The T-Bones will stay in Kansas City and continue their homestand to start their season, as they host the Lincoln Saltdogs for a three-game series beginning on Monday, May 19th at 7:05 p.m.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.