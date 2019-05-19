American Association Game Recaps

May 19, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Kansas City 8, Fargo-Moorhead 1 (Game 2 - 7 Innings) - Box Score

Kansas City scored five runs in the first inning to jump out to a big 5-0 lead and would go on to defeat Fargo-Moorhead in game two of the twinbill, 8-1.

The T-Bones pounded out 10 hits in the contest with three batters having multi-hit games. Shortstop Shawn O'Malley went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while 1B Carlos Franco and 3B Mason Davis each collected a pair of hits and combined to drive in four runs. Designated hitter Casey Gillaspie also plated two runs and went 1-for-3.

Kansas City starting pitcher Eric Stout tossed five solid innings en route to picking up the victory. Stout gave up an earned run on three hits and struck out five batters.

For Fargo-Moorhead in the loss, 2B T.J. Bennett scored their lone run in a 1-for-3 outing.

Lincoln 10, Sioux City 8 - Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs rolled out to a 5-1 lead after three innings of play and would have to hold on late to outlast Sioux City by the score of 10-8. Lincoln added five more runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take a 10-1 advantage only to see the Explorers add seven of their own over the seventh and eighth to tighten the contest up and make things interesting.

Designated hitter Curt Smith led the way at the plate for the Saltdogs as he went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs. Lincoln RF Randolph Oduber added a blast of his own in a 2-for-5 outing while SS Ivan Marin had a pair of hits in four at-bats along with a run scored and two walks. The Saltdogs had 14 hits in the contest.

Lincoln starter John Brownell gave up an earned run over six innings of work and notched the victory. Brownell allowed two hits and four walks to go along with a punchout.

Right fielder Michael Lang went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the loss for the Explorers.

St. Paul 9, Milwaukee 5 - Box Score

St. Paul gained a split in the four-game series with Milwaukee as they defeated the Milkmen by the score of 9-5. The Saints had only a 5-4 lead after 6 ½ innings before extending the lead with a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

There were only four hits from St. Paul in the contest but were aided by four errors and seven walks from Milwaukee. Saints leadoff hitter Josh Allen went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs while LF Blake Schmit plated a run and drove in three in a 1-for-2 outing. St. Paul 1B Devon Rodriguez also chipped in a pair of runs and an RBI.

Saints reliever Ryan Zimmerman threw one inning of work and picked-up the victory. Zimmerman gave up an unearned run along with a walk.

For the Milkmen in the losing effort, 2B Cesar Valera drove in two runs in a perfect 2-for-2 night.

Cleburne 11, Sioux Falls 9 - Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 9-9 tie and defeat Sioux Falls by the score of 11-9.

This contest was a seesaw affair as both teams traded the lead back and forth throughout. The Canaries had a 5-3 lead after 1 ½ innings only to see the Railroaders score two in the third to tie the game at 5-5. Sioux Falls added a run in the fourth to go ahead 6-5 before Cleburne came right back with four in the sixth to take the advantage at 9-6. The Canaries then tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to tie game back up at 9-9. This deadlock did not last long as the Railroaders plated two in the bottom frame to go ahead 11-9 and they would win by that same score.

Cleburne had 10 hits in the game with eight batters picking up at least one. Railroaders 3B Chase Simpson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while LF Nick Rotola scored two runs in a 2-for-4 night. Cleburne 1B Levi Scott and CF Zach Nehrir also combined to plate three runs and drive in five.

Reliever Bubby Rossman tossed an inning of relief for Cleburne and grabbed the win.

For Sioux Falls, SS Alay Lago had a terrific game going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.