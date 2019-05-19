Clutch Hits Propel 'Roaders to Series Victory

CLEBURNE, Texas - A pair of big hits from Zach Nehrir and Kenny Meimerstorf helped the Cleburne Railroaders to a come-from-behind 11-9 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday night at The Depot.

With Cleburne trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Nehrir hammered a three-run triple to the gap in right-center field to clear the bases and give the Railroaders (3-1) an 8-6 lead. Chase Simpson followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-6, but Sioux Falls tied the game in the next half inning on a three-run blast from Alay Lago.

Cleburne put runners at first and second with one out in the seventh, setting the stage for Meimerstorf, who punched a two-run double down the line in right to put the 'Roaders back in front 11-9. It was Meimerstorf's first hit of the season.

Martire Garcia slammed the door with a pair of scoreless innings, inducing a double play to escape the eighth and then working around a one-out walk in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to record his first save.

The game featured plenty of offense early, as Sioux Falls (1-3) scored four times in the first on just one hit. Lago delivered a two-run single, and then a Simpson error scored two more to give the Canaries the early lead. But Cleburne responded with a pair of homers, a two-run shot from Simpson in the first and another two-run bomb from Levi Scott that tied the game at 5-5. Christian Hollie hit a go-ahead solo homer for Sioux Falls in the top of the fourth, playing in his first game with the Canaries.

Bubby Rossman (1-0) picked up the victory for Cleburne, despite allowing three Sioux Falls runs in the seventh.

Mark Seyler (0-1) took the loss for the Canaries, surrendering Meimerstorf's go-ahead two-run double.

The Railroaders will continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Monday night at 7:06. Charlie Gillies (0-0, 0.00) takes the ball for Cleburne, while the Goldeyes will counter with RHP Tyler Garkow (0-0, 0.00).

