T-Bones Set for Post Season Run

September 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Kansas City T-Bones claimed the South Division title on Sunday and finished with a record of 58-42 to claim the franchise first regular season division title in the American Association. The T-Bones will open their defense of their 2018 league championship Wednesday night September 4 in Sioux City Iowa. Game two will also be in Sioux City on Thursday, September 5 and the clubs will be off on Friday the 6th for travel and resume the series in Kansas City this weekend.

Game three is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 7:05 p.m. Game four and five if necessary are set for Sunday the 8th at 5:05 p.m. and Monday the 9th at 7:05 p.m.

SOUTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Wednesday, Sept. 4 Kansas City @ Sioux City 7:12 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5 Kansas City @ Sioux City 7:12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6 TRAVEL DAY

Saturday, Sept. 7 Sioux City @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 8 Sioux City @ Kansas City 5:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Monday, Sept. 9 Sioux City @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets to all T-Bones home playoff games are just $8.00 and are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now. Catch all the action live on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.