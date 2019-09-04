Explorers Playoff Baseball Tonight

September 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





The South Division Championship Series will be a best of five game series. The first two games will be at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City tonight and Thursday. First pitch for games one and two will be at 7:12 pm with gates opening at 6:00 pm.

Ticket prices will be only an extra dollar from the regular season. $14 for box seats, $12 for reserve and $9 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467 or by visiting the Explorers box office.

