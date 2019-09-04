RedHawks Yhoxian Medina Named 2019 American Association Defensive Player of the Year

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball (AA) announced today that Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks shortstop Yhoxian Medina has been named as the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Drafted in the 38th round by the Cleveland Indians in 2011, Medina played six seasons with affiliated minor league teams before signing with the RedHawks in 2017. In his three seasons with the RedHawks, Yhoxian has played in 258 games and has 248 hits, 122 stolen bases, 86 RBIs and an career average of .274

"Medina's presence at shortstop was huge for us all year! He doesn't only make great plays; he also makes the routine plays." said RedHawks manager Jim Bennett.

Added Bennett "He has a feel for the game on defense that you can't teach. I'm so happy that he won this award as he absolutely earned it".

However, an arm injury in early August has sidelined Medina to the inactive list; his missing presence in the lineup hasn't taken away from his accomplishments at shortstop this year. He played in 85 games this season with a fielding percentage of .986, 136 putouts and 213 assists. Offensively, Yhoxian had a batting average of .250 and had 73 hits, 30 RBI's and 4 home runs.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks begin the postseason tonight at Newman Outdoor Field as they take on the St. Paul Saints in game one of the best of five North Division Championship Series. First pitch is at 7:02 and the game can be heard locally on The FAN 740AM and viewed online at American Association TV (americanassociationbaseball.tv).

