T-Bones Announce Saint Luke's as Premier Sponsor for a Multi-Year Partnership

NSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced today that Saint Luke's Health System and the T-Bones have joined together for an exciting multi-year partnership.

The partnership will feature Saint Luke's being named the Premier and Title Sponsor for the club, and Saint Luke's will be the presenting sponsor of T-Bones Opening Day Championship t-shirt giveaway on May 17, 2019. Saint Luke's has also acquired the naming rights to the T-Bones Stadium box office, which will be re-named Saint Luke's Box Office at T-Bones Stadium. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This multi-year partnership will be supported by various signage, advertising and mutual marketing components between the two companies. In addition, Saint Luke's and the T-Bones are launching a new program for 2019, where on one home game a month, all kids 17 and under get in free, courtesy of Saint Luke's. Tickets can be purchased online by going to Tbonesbaseball.com, clicking the Ticket Specials Tab, and entering the special offer code: FREEKIDS. The program dates include Friday, May 31; Tuesday, June 18; Sunday, July 21; and Friday, August 23rd.

"This partnership has something for everyone. Fans will see the Saint Luke's name all over the park and also wear it on their opening night championship T-Shirts. Our young fans will get to enjoy free baseball courtesy of Saint Luke's," said Scott Steckly Vice-President of Corporate Sponsorships of the Kansas City T-Bones. "Saint Luke's is a leader in providing excellence in health care and the T-Bones are leaders in providing #FunWellDone for the entire family. It is a perfect partnership of shared excellence in our community."

"Saint Luke's is proud to announce our sponsorship and partnership with the Kansas City T-Bones," said Julie Quirin, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Saint Luke's Health System. "The T-Bones are a wonderful asset to the Kansas City community and a great way for families to spend time together and create lasting memories. The organization and its leadership are known for excellence and we are proud to have the opportunity to partner with them."

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now. Opening day for the T-Bones is set for Friday, May 17th at T-Bones Stadium when the T-Bones host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to open the 2019 season.

