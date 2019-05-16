MKE Milkmen Open Regular Season on the Road Thursday Night in St. Paul against Saints.

May 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





The newest team to join the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, the Milwaukee Milkmen, opens their inaugural season on the road with a four-game series against the legendary St. Paul Saints starting ursday night at CHS Field.

ursday, May 16th - 7:05pm CT - WATCH LIVE! | GAMECAST STATS

Friday, May 17th - 7:05pm - WATCH LIVE! | GAMECAST STATS

Saturday, May 18th - 7:05pm - WATCH LIVE! | GAMECAST STATS

Sunday, May 19th - 5:05pm - WATCH LIVE! | GAMECAST STATS

e Milkmen had a productive Spring Training dropping only two exhibition games in the preseason vs. the Chicago Dogs. Milwaukee had wins against the...

- Gary SouthShore Railcats (5-2 ) at the Steel Yard on Sunday, May 12th,

-at Kokomo Municipal Stadium against the Railcats (1-0) on Friday, May 11th.

-Tuesday, May 8th in Joliet against Slammers / Frontier League at Route 66 Stadium (4-1) and

-Monday, May 6th at Boomer Stadium against the Schaumburg Boomers / Frontier League (6-4).

"I feel good about our team and think we're going to be extremely competitive this season," said Milwaukee Milkmen Manager Coach Mac. "We've have a first class bunch of guys and some really good talent. ey are all chomping at the bit to get the regular season going."

As for the St. Paul Saints, they finished to 2018 regular season with a record of 59-41 and fell short in the post season, losing to the Kansas City T-Bones in the American Association Championship Series three games to one.

"eir reputation precedes them," added Coach Mac. "ey are one of the oldest clubs in independent baseball and have quite the history. I think that makes players understand right away that you have to go out and do things that you are capable of doing if you're going to be successful against a team like the Saints. Nonetheless, we're ready to go and excited to start the regular season."

