Canaries Sign Dominant Reliever Flores

May 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





th Opening Day just hours away, the Sioux Falls Canaries have made one of their biggest acquisitions of the offseason.

The Birds have signed right-handed pitcher Ryan Flores, one of the top relief pitchers in the American Association.

"In my opinion, Ryan has been the best reliever in the league the last two years," Canaries manager Mike Meyer said. "We're really excited to have him."

Flores' signing completes a trade from last year, when the Canaries sent Blake Schmit to Sioux City for three players to be named later.

Flores was superb last year with the X's, racking up 70 strikeouts in 61.2 innings of work with a 2.62 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. It was his second year in Sioux City; the Kerrville, Texas native posted a 10.7 K/9 in 2017.

Flores is expected to start off the year as the Canaries' closer.

