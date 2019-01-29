T-Bones Announce 2019 Open Tryout Date
January 29, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones will hold open tryouts for the 2019 season on Friday, May 3, starting at 10:00 am at T-Bones Stadium.
T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra will conduct the tryout, along with members of the T-Bones coaching staff, former professional players, and college coaches. "Early Bird" registration, which ends on Feb. 15, is $70 per player. Pre-registration from Feb. 16-Apr. 12 is $95 per player. On-site registration, which begins at 9:00 a.m., is $105 per player.
The coaching staff will evaluate players for a possible roster spot with the T-Bones, or to recommend for other professional teams. Tryouts may consist of the following:
Position Players- Timed 60-yard dash (speed graded), Fielding (throwing and defense graded), and Hitting
Pitchers- Throw Bullpen, may consist of live game situations (control, velocity, and command graded)
**Bring any equipment (gloves, baseball attire, catcher's gear, etc)**
"I always look forward to seeing the players that might have gotten overlooked," Calfapietra said. "I know there is a tremendous talent pool in the Midwest, and I can't wait to tap into it."
In 2016, pitcher Travis Garcia signed out of the open tryout, joining other former T-Bones, including Beau Stoker, Kyle Dahman and Drew Graham, who were signed following the tryout.
"Our local tryout is a great opportunity for players to showcase their skills and make an impression in front of our baseball staff. I look forward to seeing the talent assembled this spring," said T-Bones vice-president and general manager Chris Browne.
In case of rain or inclement weather, tryouts may be moved indoors on 5/3 or rescheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019. Check www.tbonesbaseball.com, Kansas City T-Bones Facebook page, and @tbonesbaseball on Twitter for updates.
NO REFUNDS
To register for the 2019 Kansas City T-Bones open tryout click to download and print form, or for additional information, please contact Kacy Muller at 913-328-5618 or kmuller@tbonesbaseball.com.
Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages, as well as mini plans, are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or visiting the T-Bones Stadium offices. Group ticket sales are also on sale now! Opening day for the T-Bones is set for Friday May 17th at T-Bones Stadium when the T-Bones host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to open the 2019 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from January 29, 2019
- T-Bones Announce 2019 Open Tryout Date - Kansas City T-Bones
- Goldeyes on the Air Wednesday, Major Signing to be Announced - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.