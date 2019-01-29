RailCats Re-Sign Infielder Savage

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats re-signed infielder Will Savage on Monday. Savage signed his first Independent Professional Baseball (IPBF) contract with Gary on June 3, 2018, and slashed .309/.394/.397/.781 with 24 runs, 42 hits, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 45 games.

Savage started at four different positions (second base; third base; shortstop; left field) with Gary and recorded a single in his IPBF at-bat on June 3rd vs. the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Savage also hit safely in his final 12 games (including postseason) with the RailCats and reached base safely in a personal-best 16 consecutive games.

Savage began his professional baseball career in 2016 after getting selected by the Detroit Tigers in 16th round of the '16 MLB Draft as a junior out of Columbia University. Savage opened his pro career with the Connecticut Tigers (Class-A, Short-Season), slashing .200/.304/.251/.555 with 26 runs, 35 hits, two doubles, two triples, one home run, 21 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 47 games. Savage returned to Connecticut to begin the 2017 season, slashing .222/.280/.232/.513 with 11 runs, 22 hits, one double, eight RBIs and five stolen bases in 30 games before getting promoted to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Class-A). In 25 games with the Whitecaps, Savage slashed .215/.292/.278/.571 with nine runs, 17 hits, three doubles, one triple, five RBIs and four stolen bases.

A native of London, UK, Savage was a three-year starter at Columbia and was named a Louisville Slugger All-American, the Ivy League Rookie of the Year, the Blair Bat Winner and First Team All-Ivy after hitting a team-best .320 with 27 runs, 49 hits, eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 46 games as a freshman in 2014. As a sophomore in 2015, Savage slashed .302/.406/.395/.801 with 37 runs, 52 hits, six doubles, two triples, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 49 games. Savage also played for the La Crosse Loggers of the Northwoods Summer Baseball League in 2015, slashing .332/.424/.389/.813 with 34 runs, 69 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, 22 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 57 games. As a junior in 2016 at Columbia, Savage slashed .367/.463/.487/.950 in 46 games with a team-high 158 at-bats, 36 runs and 58 hits.

Gary opens the 2019 regular season on Thursday, May 16th in Rosemont, Ill., against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field.

