Goldeyes on the Air Wednesday, Major Signing to be Announced

WINNIPEG, MB - "The Inside Pitch," the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, January 30th on the Goldeyes' official broadcast partner, 93.7 FM CJNU.

"The Inside Pitch" airs on the final Wednesday of each month from January through April (full list of show dates below) from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time. The program features Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, as well as players and other guests from the baseball industry.

In addition to Forney, Wednesday's guest panel includes American Association Executive Director Josh Buchholz, Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery, and Goldeyes' right-handed pitcher Dylan Thompson. The Goldeyes will also announce a major addition to their 2019 roster during the show.

Forney is heading into his 14th year as Goldeyes' manager, and his 23rd overall within the organization. During his first 13 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .545 winning percentage, 10 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017).

Buchholz is in his second year as the American Association's Executive Director and oversees the day-to-day operations of the league. Buchholz previously served 12 seasons as general manager of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks where he was voted Executive of the Year three times.

Montgomery enters his sixth year as manager of the Sioux City Explorers who won the American Association South Division in 2018 with a league-best 71 wins. Montgomery has compiled a .586 winning percentage since taking over the club in 2014, which ranks second in American Association history (minimum three seasons managed).

Thompson was acquired from the Sioux Falls Canaries via trade in October. The Snow Camp, North Carolina native tied for eighth in the American Association last year with 121.0 innings pitched, and was an all-star for the Canaries in 2017.

93.7 FM CJNU has been the Goldeyes' official broadcast partner since 2016, and will once again carry all spring training, regular season, and potential playoff games. Last October, the Goldeyes and CJNU extended their partnership through the 2020 season.

All Winnipeg Goldeyes' radio content on 93.7 FM CJNU can also be heard online at www.cjnu.ca, www.goldeyes.com, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smart phones and tablets.

2019 Inside Pitch Radio Show Dates

Wednesday, January 30th

Wednesday, February 27th

Wednesday, March 27th

Wednesday, April 24th

(all shows air from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

