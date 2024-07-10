Switchbacks FC Say Goodbye to Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio as he Gets Recalled Back to DC United

July 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today DC United had recalled Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio for the remainder of the Major League Soccer season.

Luis Zamudio has spent the past nine weeks with the Switchbacks, becoming a key element in the training sessions. He also was in goal for the Switchbacks Open Cup game against New York City FC II.

"We had great expectations for Luis (Zamudio) to come in and push for the #1 goalkeeper spot. He has everything we want as a goalkeeper. He commands his box, has great distribution, and is vocal," said Switchbacks' Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "But, with Luis arriving, Christian (Herrera) pushed his game to another level and has shown the entire organization why he is our number one. I want to thank Luis for his effort and positive energy while here with us."

The Switchbacks have a two-game road trip with Birmingham Legion on Saturday, July 13th, and Louisville City FC on Friday, July 22 19th. The boys then return to Weidner Field on July 26th, as they go head to head against the Las Vegas Lights for Christmas in July!

