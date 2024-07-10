Miami FC Transfers Midfielder Andrew Booth

July 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the transfer of midfielder Andrew Booth to USL Championship club FC Tulsa.

Booth signed with Miami FC ahead of the 2024 season following a successful season with Charleston Battery. This season, the midfielder played sixteen matches with Miami FC, tallying a goal and an assist during his campaign.

The club would like to thank Andrew for his contributions this season and wish him the best moving forward with his new club.

