Republic FC Edged by Seattle Sounders FC, 2-1

July 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC's 2024 Open Cup journey comes to an end as the club fell to MLS side Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 on Tuesday night. Sacramento put up a big effort to get back into the match from a two-nil deficit, but a lone goal from Sebastian Herrera in the 49th minute was not enough to push the club into the Semifinals.

Kieran Phillips got the sold out crowd on its feet early as he nearly found the opening goal in the third minute after Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas misplayed a pass back, but the keeper tracked down Phillips to deny the opportunity.

The visitors would find the opening goal in the 16th minute as Josh Atencio's shot took an unlucky deflection into the back of the net. Minutes later, Cristian Parano was just inches from pulling the Indomitable Club even off a give-and-go with Damia Viader at the top of the box. Parano got past the defense, but his left-footed shot went just wide of the post. Seattle doubled its lead before the half as Jordan Morris broke through and forced Danny Vitello to come off his line, giving the U.S. Men's National Team veteran an opportunity to convert the chance.

Vitiello would have his first highlight moment of the night in first-half stoppage time as Yeimar Gomez headed a free kick from Albert Rusnak on frame, but the USL Championship Midseason Player of the Year made a diving leap to punch the ball away.

The Indomitable Club got the jumpstart it needed on the other side of the half as halftime substitute Sebastian Herrera pulled one back. The Colombian striker rose above the defense to head home Jack Gurr's corner in the 49th minute, his second goal of the tournament. He now has four all-time Open Cup goals, ranking him third in the club's record book.

As Republic FC continued to put numbers up top to find an equalizer, Seattle tried to counter as Reed Baker-Whiting carried the ball up the left flank. But defender Jared Timmer would not give up the opportunity easily, sprinting from half field to chase down Baker-Whiting to tackle the ball away for a corner.

Sacramento's Jonathan Ricketts appeared to get the game-tying goal in the 87th minute after Seattle's goalkeeper was forced to punch a cross away, but the goal was disallowed after Trevor Amann was called offsides as he made the challenge on the initial ball in.

It's another quick turnaround for Republic FC as the club returns to league play and closes out its four-game homestand against USL debutant North Carolina FC on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. PT and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets and every fan with a game ticket will also receive free entry to the California State Fair on matchday. The contest will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and CBS Golazo Network.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

July 9, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Herrera (Gurr) 49'; SEA - Atencio 16', Morris (Baker-Whiting) 31'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Ross (caution) 5', Parano (caution) 50', Gurr (caution) 56'; SEA - none

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Shane Wiedt (Jonathan Ricketts 84'), Jack Gurr, Aldair Sanchez (Blake Willey 90'), Damia Viader (Sebastian Herrera 45'), Nick Ross, Luis Felipe, Cristian Parano (Conor Donovan 90'+), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 69')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Rafael Jauregui

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 2, Fouls: 20, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 3

Seattle Sounders FC: Andrew Thomas, Nouhou, Jon Bell, Yeimar Gomez, Cristian Roldan (C), Joao Paulo (Alex Roldan 62'), Josh Atencio (Danny Musovski 90'), Reed Baker-Whiting (Obed Vargas 81'), Albert Rusnak (Jackson Ragen 89'), Paul Rothrock (Raul Ruidiaz 62'), Jordan Morris

Unused Substitutes: Jacob Castro, Pedro de la Vega

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 1, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 5

