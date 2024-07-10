FC Tulsa Picks up Key Midfield Experience in Transfer with Miami FC

July 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa acquired midfielder Andrew Booth from Miami FC via transfer, the club announced Wednesday. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Booth, age 26, joins head coach Mario Sanchez and FC Tulsa after appearing in 16 regular-season matches with 15 starts for Miami FC this season. The midfielder logged 14 shots, six shots on target and one assist in Miami, recording his lone goal in Miami FC's season-opening match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

"He's a player we've had our eye on for some time," Sanchez said. "He's a versatile midfielder who has a really good passing range, is calm on the ball and has experience. Right now, when you look at our group, I think one place that we felt we could add value was with a player that can help us keep a little more possession of the ball and as a unit move forward in the attack.

"We also like his experience in the league as an important piece."

Drafted by Minnesota United in the fourth round of the 2020 MLS Draft, the former No. 96 pick has logged 97 regular-season appearances between the USL League One and USL Championship ranks across his five-year career, collecting hardware along the way.

After going unsigned by Minnesota United, Booth started his professional career spending two years with Greenville Triumph SC in USL League One. In South Carolina, Booth posted three goals and two assists for the club, winning the USL League One regular season and the USL League One Cup in his 2020 rookie campaign.

"Winning League One goes a long way," Sanchez said. "He knows what it takes - that is something that I think people don't realize goes a long way. Talent is great, but character goes beyond talent for me, and he has a ton of character.

"I got to spend a good amount of time with him on the phone, learning more about him, and I really enjoyed our conversation. You can see he's a winner."

Making the jump to the USL Championship in 2022, Booth spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Charleston Battery posting six goals and four assists across 47 regular-season matches. The midfielder made a quick first impression in 2022 as he started in all but four of his 24 regular-season matches and in 2023 helped the club to an appearance at the USL Championship Final.

A native of Tamarac, Florida, Booth played four years at Florida International University from 2016-19. The midfielder tallied seven goals and nine assists across 64 appearances with the Panthers, earning All-Conference USA Honors as a junior and senior and Conference USA Midfielder of the Year in his senior campaign.

Internationally, Booth was called up to the Jamaica U-20 National Team training camp in February 2016.

Up next, FC Tulsa heads on the road for its next pair of matches. The club will first travel to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4 and then shift efforts to Monterey Bay FC on July 13. FC Tulsa returns home on Saturday, July 20, to take on Memphis 901 FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.