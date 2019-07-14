SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (53-39) @ SYRACUSE METS (44-48)

RHP Brody Koerner (3-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Ervin Santana (0-1, 5.32)

| Game No. 93 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | July 14, 2019 | First Pitch 1:35 p.m. |

SYRACUSE, NY -- The Syracuse Mets plated four late runs in a 6-2 comeback win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at NBT Bank Stadium Saturday. Despite a solid start from Chance Adams and a double-digit hit total, the RailRiders could not claim their second straight win on the roadtrip.

The Mets, playing as the Butter Sculptures in honor of the upcoming New York State Fair, tallied a run within the first two batters in the bottom of the first. After Rajai Davis worked a leadoff walk against Adams, Arismendy Alcantara doubled down the left field line, plating Davis from first on a hit-and-run for a 1-0 lead. The RailRiders nearly evened the score in the second, but Ryan McBroom was thrown out at the plate while trying to score on a double by Zack Zehner. In the third, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases with one out. Clint Fraizer lifted a fly to center, bring home Mike Ford on a sacrifice to tie the game at one.

Adams settled in from the second inning on, facing the minimum in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth, allowing just one hit and hitting one batter over that stretch. The RailRiders took the lead in the top of the sixth. Tyler Wade scored on a passed ball to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 2-1 lead, but Ruben Tejada hit a solo home run off Adams to start the bottom of the seventh to square the game again before five runs down the stretch gave Syracuse the 6-2 win.

A QUICK PROJECTION: Saturday night featured a losses by both the RailRiders (53-39, .576) and the team closest to them in the IL North stadings, the Buffalo Bisons (48-44, .522). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 48 games to go in the regular season and has a 5.0-game lead on the Bisons for first place. That means, if the RailRiders were to go 24-24 (.500) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 29-19 (.604) to catch them in the division.

REGROUPED: Play for the entire International League ramped back up Thursday night, with the RailRiders sitting with a 52-37 (.584) record as the third best record in the league behind Columbus (55-33, .625) and Durham (53-37, .589). Last season, when the RailRiders made it to Game 5 of the Governor's Cup before losing to Durham, they had a record of 46-41 (.529) at the All-Star Break. The year prior the RailRiders had a 55-34 record (.618) as they went on to win the IL North by 6.5 games over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings.

RECORD WATCH: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders did not hit a home run Friday night and had homered in just one of their last five games before homering four times in Sunday's doubleheader. With two more homers Thursday night and another one Friday, the RailRiders have already well eclipsed their season total from a year ago with 142 HR in 92G (1.54 HR/G), which far exceeds the rate for the 132 HR they hit all of last season (0.96 HR/G). The franchise record of the 164 HR (1.15 HR/G) was set by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons in 1998 over a 142-game season. With the new baseball in Triple-A, a number of records will be under assault as the calendar turns to August, including Slugging Percentage which is at .492 entering Friday, well ahead of the .449 mark put up in 1998.

MAKING MOVES: With 48 games remaining in the regular season, the five teams looking up at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are looking to make moves in the standings. The RailRiders simply keep looking to make (roster) moves. As the calendar turned to July, SWB had made 167 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 131 total moves through June (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. With 31 more moves over the first two weeks of July to bring the total to 198, SWB is averaging 2.15 moves/game this season.

HEY NOW...: Four players for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders received "you're an All-Star" notices from the league a few weeks ago and got to participate in the Triple-A All-Star Game Wednesday night. C Kyle Higashioka (0-for-1, BB) INF Mike Ford (0-for-2) and DH Ryan McBroom (0-for-2, K) all started the game for the International League in their 9-3 loss to the Pacific Coast League. In the bottom of the 8th inning, J.P. Feyereisen appeared out of the bullpen and tossed a scoreless 1-2-3 inning while striking out Isan Diaz (INF, New Orleans Baby Cakes | Florida Marlins).

