Pigs dropped in Sunday finale

July 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (45-46) saw their 3-0 lead vanish on Sunday afternoon as the Rochester Red Wings (45-48) won 5-4.

Austin Listi extended his hitting streak to 12 games as he blasted a three-run home run off Drew Hutchison in the top of the first inning. The Pigs wouldn't score another run until the eighth inning when Jan Hernandez hit an RBI single off Red Wings relief pitcher Fernando Romero.

Damon Jones made his AAA debut and allowed two runs off two hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Tyler Gilbert gave up a three-run home run to Tomas Telis in the bottom of the sixth inning that tied the game at 3-3. Jaylin Davis homered off Connor Brogdon in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Rochester a 4-3 lead.

Nick Gordon hit a walk-off RBI single off Tom Windle (7-2) in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Red Wings their 5-4 victory.

Cody Stashak (5-0) stayed perfect on the season by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

The IronPigs continue their road trip on Monday evening as they make their first and only visit to Gwinnett to play the Stripers.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.